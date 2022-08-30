Oi: ‘proposal for reverse stock split will be submitted to the board of directors’

Posted at 7:16 pm

Oi (OIBR3, OIBR4) informed in a material fact on the night of this Monday, 29, that a proposal for a reverse stock split will be submitted to the board of directors for deliberation by the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The assembly will be convened and held later this year, highlighted the tele.

The measure takes place after Oi receives a letter from B3, the owner of the Brazilian Stock Exchange.

In the official letter, B3 informs that it was verified that, in the period from 07/01/2022 to 08/11/2022, the common shares issued by Oi remained quoted below R$ 1.00 per unit.

In this sense, it asks the company to disclose, by September 1, the procedures and schedule that will be adopted to frame the price of its shares in an amount equal to or greater than R$ 1 until 02/17/2023 or until the date of the first general meeting. convened upon receipt of the notification, whichever comes first.

“In view of this fact and in compliance with the determination by B3, the company informs that it will be submitted to the Company’s Board of Directors, a proposal for a grouping of shares for deliberation of the shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened and held later this year,” said the company. Hi on the relevant fact.

