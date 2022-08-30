Oil on the beaches: see what is known about ‘acorns’ that appeared on the coast | Pernambuco

Share on WhatsApp

The origin of the new fragments is still being investigated, according to the Pernambuco Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability. Check out this article for answers to the following questions:

Where were fragments found? Spots were seen in the sea? Who is investigating the origin of the fragments? How is monitoring being done? Is there a recommendation on bathing in the sea? Are the traces found similar to those from 2019? What did the 2019 investigation conclude?

Oil was registered in August in at least three states: Bahia, Pernambuco and Paraíba.

In Pernambuco, records of traces were reported in at least 12 municipalities: Sirinhaém, Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Recife, Olinda, Paulista, Igarassu, Itamaracá, Goiana, Ipojuca, São José da Coroa Grande and Tamandaré.

In all cases notified since Thursday (25), according to the State Environment Agency (CPRH), the fragments were located in the sand, like “acorns”.

The Superintendence of Environmental Administration (Sudema) of Paraíba pointed out that the spots were found in small quantities on six beaches on the southern coast of the state.

In Bahia, approximately 1 kilo of fragments were collected on beaches in Salvador between Friday (26) and Saturday (27). Before that, there was registration in Porto Seguro.

2. Were stains seen in the sea?

According to the CPRH, there has been no record so far of spots floating in the sea, such as what happened in 2019. In Pernambuco, all notifications were of residues in the sand.

CPRH’s director of environmental inspection, Silvana Valdevino said that Ibama made overflights along the coast and did not find spots on the high seas.

3. Who is investigating the origin of the fragments?

Technicians from CPRH, Ibama, Semas and Marinha try to identify the origin of the oil on the beaches

In Pernambuco, there is a committee that monitors the appearance of traces of oil on the coast, which includes representatives of the State Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability (Semas), the State Environment Agency (CPRH), Ibama and the Brazilian Navy (see video above).

According to Semas, samples of the material collected were sent to the Laboratory of Organic Compounds in Coastal and Marine Ecosystems (OrganoMAR), of the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), and to a specialist from the Navy, in order to verify the origin and possible relationship with the oil of 2019.

In Bahia, the city of Salvador, through the Municipal Urban Cleaning Company (Limpurb), said it believed that the fragments originated from the same oil that appeared in 2019, which came to the surface due to the strong waves and the tide that have turned the oil that was left on the sands of the beaches.

The CPRH informed that this is one of the hypotheses studied, but that it can only comment on the origin of the fragments in Pernambuco after the results of the analyzes are released.

O g1 asked the Federal Police if the case is being investigated by them, but received no response until the last update of this report.

4. How is monitoring being done?

Representatives of the Pernambuco environmental agency, Ibama and Captaincy of Ports have been working together to monitor the entire coast of the state. Municipalities were also instructed to carry out inspections and notify and clean the area if they find traces of oil.

The CPRH teams were responsible for monitoring Itamaracá, Itapissuma, Igarassu, Paulista, Olinda, Recife, Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Rio Formoso, Tamandaré, Barreiros and São José da Coroa Grande.

Ibama took Ipojuca, and the Port Authority oversees Goiana, Rio Formoso, Ilha do Amor (between Jaboatão and Cabo) and river estuaries. According to the CPRH, Ibama also carried out overflights along the coast, without identifying any spots.

It is possible to notify cases of the appearance of fragments and stains to the CPRH in Pernambuco by calling (81) 99488-4453.

In Paraíba, the Environment Administration Superintendence (Sudema) said it would monitor the coast, but no details were given.

5. Is there a recommendation on bathing in the sea?

CPRH’s director of environmental inspection, Silvana Valdevino, stated that it is important not to touch the fragments if they appear in the sand, but that there are no restrictions on swimming in the sea. If you have a stain in the water, the recommendation is not to enter the nearby area so you don’t have contact.

6. Are the traces found similar to those of 2019?

The origin of the material is still being investigated, but professor Clemente Coelho Júnior, from the Institute of Biological Sciences at the University of Pernambuco (UPE), pointed out that there are differences.

“The characteristic of this oil is different, it is denser. […] Many of these acorns have incrustations of organisms, crustaceans and algae, which indicates that they may be coming from very far along the south-equatorial current,” he said.

Environmentalists who found the material on the beaches of Ipojuca, on the southern coast of Pernambuco, also pointed out these characteristics. In 2019, the stains were more sticky and slimy.

Navy completes oil spill investigation, but finds no culprit

In 2019, oil slicks reached 130 municipalities in nine states in the Northeast and Southeast. In 2020, a preliminary investigation pointed to an oil spill at a distance of 700 kilometers from the Brazilian coast (see video above).

In December 2021, the Federal Police concluded investigations into the origin of the oil slicks that reached the Brazilian coast between August 2019 and March 2020. According to the agency, a Greek oil tanker was responsible for the spillage of the substance in the sea.