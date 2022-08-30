On National Day Against Tobacco, find out your degree of dependence on cigarettes – News

Data from the Vigitel survey (Surveillance of Risk and Protection Factors for Chronic Diseases by Telephone Survey), by the Ministry of Health, in 2021, show that the percentage of smokers aged 18 or over in Brazil is 9.1%, with 11 .8% among men and 6.7% among women.

Since 2006, the number of smokers has been falling. That year, more than 15% of the population was addicted to nicotine, the main substance in cigarettes that causes addiction. Quitting smoking is not easy and it is linked to the recognition that it is a disease and the level of chemical dependence of each one.

Gustavo Prado, a pulmonologist at the Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, in São Paulo, explains that the first step is to understand what chemical dependence is.

“Dependency is the whole set of alterations in the behavior of cognition and sensations of the individual brought about by the need for the repetitive use of a certain substance or the repetition of a certain act”, says the doctor.





It also details the sensations caused by addiction.

“Traditionally, we see two phenomena very well described. One of them is tolerance, which is the need for gradually higher doses of that substance. And the second is the withdrawal syndrome, characterized by the set of uncomfortable signs for the patient if he decreases or stops using the substance.”

This Monday (29), National No Tobacco Dayknowing how addicted you are to cigarettes can be the first step to quitting.

To measure this level, there is a simple test called Fagerström test. The person needs to answer six questions, and the level will be shown based on the score.

The Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz makes the test available on its website (click here to do it), and the results can be very low, low, medium, high and very high dependence.

“This tool is interesting because patients with high dependence may have greater difficulty in quitting smoking or a greater risk of relapse, which in the long term could be associated with lower success rates in this process of quitting tobacco consumption”, says Prado. .

With the data in hand, the health professional can also more assertively determine support for patients and their treatment, using medication resources and not just non-pharmacological measures.





Tips on how to quit smoking

Giving up smoking is not an easy task, and the pulmonologist emphasizes that in the middle of the process, relapses are normal and do not represent the failure of the work.

“When we treat addiction, we need to prepare ourselves to address the lapse and relapse and prepare the patient to understand that they are frequent phenomena and should not be faced with a burden of guilt or failure of that effort, or the incapacity of the individual. The vast majority of ex-smokers have three to four attempts before succeeding”, says Prado.

The doctor gives some tips, which can be seen as a path for those who effectively want to stop addiction.





“First, he needs to know that he was not born smoking and is able to stop smoking, especially with help. Second, if he has the possibility, look for a professional. Third, warn the people he lives with so that he has not only support, but also count on everyone’s understanding.”

Avoiding habits that are triggers for smoking is the fourth tip, as the specialist guides.

“If a person is used to smoking after a meal, finish the meal and brush their teeth. Eating healthy, practicing some activity and looking for tobacco-free environments will greatly increase the chance of success”, concludes Prado.



