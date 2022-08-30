On the beach, Gracyanne Barbosa dispenses with the bra and wears a thin bikini

Gracyanne Barbosa appears topless and hides her intimacy with her hands behind the scenes of her new work

the fitness muse Gracyanne Barbosa showed off his muscular body in a new video on social media. This Monday, the 29th, she showed off her good shape by appearing topless backstage for a new job at the beach.

In the images, the beauty appeared without her bikini top and hiding her breasts with her hands while posing only in thong panties and a towel on her head. Gracyanne showed her cracked belly and impeccable curves when she was registered while posing for the photos.

“A little bit of work before getting into the holiday mood,” she said in the caption.

Gracyanne Barbosa goes viral with video doing bold stretching

In recent days, Gracyanne Barbosa caused another video exercising. This time, she appeared stretching in an unusual way and gave something to talk about. Upside down, the wife of singer Belo appeared stretching her legs well and with them open, she left her private part in evidence. Wearing only panties and a top, the famous caused by showing off her healed curves almost naked.

“It’s a treasure on earth. Jokes aside, this is part of Flex training with @_celinaleon_ , thanks for helping me evolve”she joked as she appeared doing the unusual and practically impossible pose for most people.

After the repercussion of the daring video, the singer Belo decided to speak out and was surprised to say that it “is damage”. “I don’t look away! It’s prejudice, I love you everything“, he declared.

