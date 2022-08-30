On the day of combating smoking, specialist warns about the risks of cigarettes

posted on 8/29/2022 7:01 PM / updated on 8/29/2022 7:01 PM



(credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

Cigarette use can pose several health risks. Among the problems caused or aggravated by smoking are respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and cancers. Therefore, in order to raise awareness about the impacts of the habit, this Monday (29/8) is celebrated the National Day to Combat Tobacco. The date was created by Law No. 7,488 of 1986.

It is estimated that approximately 200,000 Brazilians die annually as a result of smoking. On the world stage, data from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate about 8 million deaths per year caused by tobacco consumption.

In addition to direct use, people who live with smokers in closed spaces are also exposed to risks arising from consumption, they are called passive smokers. “These individuals may also experience a worsening of macular diseases, with an increased risk of retinal infarctions, thrombosis, in addition to the worsening of diabetic and hypertensive retinopathy”, explains physician Renato Braz Dias, from the Opty group.





Smoking also affects eye health.

Renato, a specialist in retina and vitreous, also explains that the use of cigarettes can also affect eye health. According to him, smoking increases two to three times the risk of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), allowing the progressive loss of central vision. “Macular degeneration in smokers is linked to exposure to tobacco. The greater the number of cigarettes smoked, the greater the damage to vision,” he says.

In addition to macular degeneration, smoking can also be associated with other vision-related diseases, such as glaucoma and cataracts. “These conditions result from damage caused to the internal structures of the eye, such as the retina, optic nerve and lens. Tobacco also worsens allergies and increases the chances of non-smokers to suffer from dry eye syndrome and also causes discomfort for those who wear contact lenses”, emphasizes the doctor.

Still in this sense, the expert cites a study developed by Japanese researchers at the Gifu Pharmaceutical University. In the research, it was observed that the smoke produced by the cigarette generates accumulation of iron that kills the epithelial cells of the cornea. “Cigarette smoke injures the epithelium, which is the most superficial layer, capable of regenerating itself, so the damage is not permanent. However, if exposure is continued, it can damage the cornea and lead to more serious problems,” explains Dr. Renato.

electronic cigarettes

In the Federal District, about 31% of teenagers between 13 and 17 years old have already used electronic cigarettes. The index places the DF as the leader in the national ranking, proportionally. “It has already been shown that the use of these electronic devices is directly related to the increased risk of driving young people to smoking, the potential for addiction and various health hazards, including eye health. However, it is good to remember that the development of eye diseases depends on other variables, such as genetic inheritance. Tobacco is a risk factor that can be eliminated, benefiting the improvement of health in general”, warns the specialist.

Benefits of quitting smoking

According to the WHO, quitting smoking has both immediate and long-term benefits. Within 12 hours, the carbon monoxide level in the blood drops to normal. From 2 to 12 weeks, there is improvement in blood circulation and lung function. Between 1 and 9 months, coughing and shortness of breath decrease. In 10 years, the risk of lung cancer halves that of a smoker.