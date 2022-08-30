The singer Simony decided to reappear on the web this Monday (29) to update fans about his health status.

Struggling with bowel cancer, the famous clicked inside the car to make a brief written outburst. She appears hiding her hair with a white scarf, wearing sunglasses and properly protected from the cold with a black leather jacket.

In the caption, she was very positive and hopeful for a cure.

“I have turned everything into learning. With a lot of faith I will make it. I know there are difficult days, a roller coaster of feelings. Allow yourself to cry, learn, love and value each day. One day at a time. God is God all over time”he wrote.

The fans did not take long to create a support network for the singer. “It is in weakness that we are strong”, sent one. “Will be all right”, said another.

DIFFICULT SITUATION

Faced with the hateful messages he has been receiving on his social networks, Aysha Benellidaughter of Simony, broke the silence and explained the reason for not having spoken, so far, about the mother’s illness. Simony faces bowel cancer and has already started chemotherapy sessions.

Aysha responded through her Instagram stories that it has been a very difficult period and was very emphatic in saying that it will be the only time she will talk about the case:“First and last time I’m going to answer about this… I don’t say much about it, because I think it involves a lot of personal requirements and things that no one has to do, like several stupid messages I’ve already received”, said.