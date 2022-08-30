Palmeiras trains with ‘Flaco’ López in charge of the attack and Rony in the wing; see probable team against Athletico-PR

Palmeiras must have ‘Flaco’ López as a starter against Athletico-PR for Libertadores

Without being able to count on the suspended Danilo and Gustavo ScarpaO palm trees will have a modified team for the game against Atletico-PRthis Tuesday (30), at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the semifinals of the CONMEBOL Libertadores.

According to the ESPNthe tendency is that the technician Abel Ferreira chooses to use striker José “Flaco” López in charge of attack, putting Rony to play on the wing (which is actually your home position).

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

In midfield, Gabriel Menino will start playing in the vacancy of Danilo.

With that, the tendency is for Abel Ferreira to climb the following formation: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Lopez.

According to the report, this was the first team that trained at the Football Academy before the trip to Curitiba, on Monday morning (29).

Flaco López in training for Palmeiras Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

It is worth remembering that, for the return duel, next week, at Allianz Parque, Verdão will be able to count on Scarpa’s return.

Danilo, however, will have to play another hook game and will only return if Alviverde reaches the final.