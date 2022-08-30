Pantanal actor hit by car will undergo new surgery

Gustavo Corasini, a child actor from Pantanal who played Tadeu (José Loreto) in the first phase of the Globo soap opera, had his discharge postponed once again. The 12-year-old boy will undergo another surgery, so he must still remain at Santa Marcelina hospitalin the East Zone of São Paulo, where he has been hospitalized since last Tuesday (23).

The artist’s departure from the health unit was scheduled to take place this Monday, but, because of the boy’s painting, it was not possible, according to what Gustavo’s mother, Fernanda Corasini, said.

“Today, we were confident that we would go to our house, but unfortunately, it will not be possible. Gustavo will undergo another reconstructive surgery on his wrist, which had an open fracture. On the day of the surgery, as it was an emergency, they did what it was possible at that moment, and the doctor said that it might be necessary to redo it. They chose to do it now, so as not to suffer again later. Pray for our boy”, wrote Fernanda in the stories of the boy’s profile on Instagram.

How was the Pantanal actor run over?

Interpreter of Tadeu in the first phase of Pantanal, Gustavo Corasini was hospitalized last Tuesday (23) after being hit by a car. The boy broke his arm, wrist, one of his legs and his pelvis as a result of the shock. After undergoing surgery, the young actor is recovering and is preparing for a new medical procedure.

Information about the accident was shared by Gustavo’s mother on the artist’s Instagram profile. According to the text, Gustavo and a friend were decorating the condominium where they live and went to check on a bricklayer who had fallen into a neighbor’s house. In the confusion, a resident went to take the car to help with the passage and ended up running over the two boys. Gustavo’s best friend, Eduardo, died on the spot. The actor was rescued with fractures in several parts of his body.