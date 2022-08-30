Pantanal actor undergoes new arm surgery

The child actor Gustavo Corasini, 12 years old, who played Tadeu in the first phase of “Pantanal” (TV Globo), will undergo reconstructive surgery on his arm after the accident he suffered last week.

He was run over in São Paulo and has already undergone emergency surgery. The young man was in the company of a friend, Eduardo, who did not survive his injuries.

The artist’s family even announced that he could be discharged today, but Gustavo had to undergo the procedure.

“Today we were confident that we would go to our house. But unfortunately it will not be possible. Gustavo will undergo another reconstructive surgery on the wrist that had the exposed fracture”, says a statement on Instagram.

“On the day of the surgery, as it was an emergency, they did what was possible at that moment and the Dr. said that maybe he would have to do it again. They chose to do it now, so as not to suffer again later”.

The accident

Gustavo was with friends, putting up decorative flags for the World Cup on the street where he lives, when he and his friend Eduardo were run over. Eduardo couldn’t resist, Gustavo needed surgery due to fractures in his arm, leg and pelvis.

“I ask everyone for prayers. Unfortunately, his best friend couldn’t resist and went to live with God. We are very sad and destroyed, a nightmare. Eduardo, rest in peace, my beautiful! Watch over us! The boy who died is called Eduardo and his family needs help for the funeral. Any amount helps with funeral expenses. Márcia, Eduardo’s mother, is a day laborer and he took care of the brothers for her to work”, explained Gustavo’s mother, in a post made on the actor’s social networks.

Yesterday, the artist spoke to “Fantástico” (TV Globo) and lamented the loss of his friend.

“I considered him like a brother. I liked him a lot. He was a great friend, a great son who was always helping his mother. He will be missed, but I know he is in a better place,” said the boy in a video released by “Fantástico “.

Gustavo gained prominence as Tadeu in “Pantanal”, but has also acted in the series “Carcereiros” (TV Globo), “3%” and “O Eslhado” (both on Netflix), and in the soap opera “Genesis” (Record TV).