“Pantanal”: Juma is tricked, turns into a jaguar and kills Tenório’s killer

Juma, Alanis Guillen’s character in “Pantanal”, will show his strength again in the next chapters of the soap opera. According to Patrícia Kogut’s column, in an article published last Sunday (28), the jaguar girl will transform again, but this time she will murder one of the region’s greatest villains.

All this will still be involved in the eternal conflict between Tenório (Murilo Benício) and his ex-wife, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), as the executioner decides to seek revenge for the betrayal and kill several characters from “Pantanal”. In the end, we know that the one who gets the worst is Tenório himself, but everyone will still suffer a lot at the hands of the character.

See what we know about the revolt of Jove’s wife (Jesuíta Barbosa), who promises to rock the next chapters of the soap opera!

As a jaguar, Juma kills the villain in “Pantanal”

According to a column by Patrícia Kogut, from Globo, Juma will turn into a jaguar once again and end up with a villain, who has already terrorized a good part of the cast of “Pantanal”. In this case, we are talking about Solano (Rafa Sieg), a gunman who, at the request of Tenório, goes after the entire family of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), who helped Bruaca and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré).

First, we know that Solano will shoot José Lucas (Irandhir Santos), but Jove’s brother will survive after having the help of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) – the great savior of the soap opera. This, according to Gshow, happens next Monday (5). However, after running away for some time, the assassin returns and promises to continue Tenório’s death wish.

However, when Solano makes a plan to attack Juma, she is faster and, when she becomes a jaguar, kills the gunslinger – putting an end to part of the characters’ terror. That is, in the next episodes, the family of Jove and Maria Bruaca will be able to breathe more relieved.

How will Juma’s scene in “Pantanal”

But how will Solano try to kill Juma? Also according to the Globo column, the killer will try to take the jaguar girl by surprise, hiding in the tapera, where she lives. Velho do Rio will talk to the boy, trying to convince him not to fire any more shots, but he doesn’t listen.

When Juma arrives home and is surprised by the villain, who wants to keep her imprisoned, she quickly turns into a jaguar and ends up with the character, killing Tenório’s killer. It wasn’t for lack of warning, after all, the Old Man from Rio himself had said that Solano might end up dead if he went down that path…

“Pantanal” is already approaching its final stretch, scheduled to air its last chapters in October. Will miss you, right?