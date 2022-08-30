Pantanal: Juma will bite Jove after discussion over son’s name; see images from the scene that airs today | come around

You can’t make Juma (Alanis Guillen) angry, because everyone knows what happens. In this Monday’s chapter of Pantanal, the jaguar girl will be slightly annoyed with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) during a conversation about the name their son will have. She wants the baby to be called “Joventino Marruá”, in honor of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado).

“And if it’s a girl, will it be Joventina?”, Jove will mock, laughing.

Soon after – and without reaching a consensus – Juma will change the subject and bite her husband. It may even be a joke, but Jove will feel pain with the “attack”.

See what the moment will be like

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will be washing a horse while debating name with Juma (Alanis Guillen) — Photo: Globo

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will ask if the child’s name will be Joventina, if it is a girl — Photo: Globo

Juma (Alanis Guillen) will laugh at the joke — Photo: Globo

Still, Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will not reach a consensus — Photo: Globo

Soon after, Juma will come down from the perch and will hug Jove

Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will be clinging — Photo: Globo

Juma (Alanis Guillen) will not like to know that Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will fly again — Photo: Globo

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will feel pain with the bite — Photo: Globo

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will not understand Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) indignation — Photo: Globo

