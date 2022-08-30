Pantanal: Tenório castrates Alcides, provokes Maria Bruaca and leaves ex-wife without reaction: “Collect what’s left”

In wetland, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will castrate Alcides (Juliano Cazarré). According to information released by columnist André Romano, from the “TV Observatory”, the scene will not be explicit and the viewers will only hear the cries of pain from the lover of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

After the evil, Zuleica’s partner (Aline Borges) will not miss the opportunity to provoke his ex-wife. “You can collect what’s left of your man, Bruaca. If you can call that a man. He won’t be used for much more from now on”, will mock the bad character.

The housewife, by the way, will watch the atrocity through a doorway, after being kidnapped by the villain. The violence will be committed by the father of Renato (Gabriel Santana) and Roberto (Cauê Campos) in an abandoned tapera, as revealed by the journalist.

The sequel is slated to air on October 1. It is worth noting that, if the remake follow the original version, the friend of eugenio (Almir Sater) must have a happy ending next to the pawn. For more news about soap operas and entertainment, follow Bolavip Brasil.