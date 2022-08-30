Patrcia Pillar counters another attack on Ciro Gomes

(photo: Social networks / Reproduction)

Actress Patrcia Pillar, 58, responded to a comment on Twitter after a councilor cited a false report involving her and her ex-husband, presidential candidate Ciro Gomes, 64 (PDT). The two were married for 18 years.

“Do you have a lawyer? It’s good to get one because you’re going to need it,” he wrote on his profile. Last Sunday night (28), Vinicius Aith (PRTB), councilor of Sorocaba and candidate for state deputy for So Paulo wrote: “Ciro speaking in defense of women.

Some time later, he deleted the publication. In addition to the politician, federal deputy Major Fabiana (PL), candidate for reelection, also mentioned Ciro’s name when talking about domestic violence. “To the alcoholic thief, to Ciro who beats a woman, to Novo Vida Crazy, to Senator Trara and to Tebet Opportunista: leave the running of the country to the adults. You are disgusting,” she wrote.

On Monday (29), the actress published an open letter on her Twitter after a speech by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had repercussions after the debate at Band. Addressing Ciro, the politician said, “You said that your wife’s most important role was to sleep with you. For God’s sake, apologize to her too.”

She also said that to this day, despite being separated for 11 years, she continues to admire and respect the politician. “And for believing in your project for the future of Brazil, you have my vote”, she concluded, declaring her vote in the first round of the elections.