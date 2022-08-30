Patrcia Pillar defends Ciro Gomes and asks: ‘Stop speaking for me’

The couple in a campaign act in 2002, the year in which Ciro said a sexist phrase about his then wife (photo: CARLOS VIEIRA/CBPRESS) Actress Patrcia Pillar came out in defense of ex-husband Ciro Gomes (PDT) on social media, this Monday (29/8). The presidential candidate was questioned by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about a sexist phrase by the pedetista, referring to his companion, in 2002. According to her, Ciro has already apologized and has her support in the elections.

“I already talked about the weakling, I already apologized. Wait, my turn to talk. You said that your wife’s most important mission was to sleep with you. For God’s sake, Ciro”, retorted Bolsonaro.

This Monday, Patrcia Pillar made a series of posts on Twitter to express her views on the subject. The actress said that she accepted Ciro’s apology for the speech and has great respect and affection for the candidate, to whom she declared her vote. Then, she denied a rumor that Ciro had assaulted her during the time they were married and threatened to go to court against anyone who continued to disseminate the information on social networks.

2. From this interview, uncharacteristic opponents created a nasty lie about an assault that NEVER HAPPENED. Anyone who insists on spreading this perverse fake news, suffer due legal measures. %u2014 Patricia Pillar (@patriciapillar) August 29, 2022

4. Finally, my solidarity with all the other women already disrespected by Bolsonaro, such as the journalist @veramagalhaes in the debate on the Band. %u2014 Patricia Pillar (@patriciapillar) August 29, 2022

Ciro Gomes and Patrcia Pillar were married between 1999 and 2012. During the 2002 presidential campaign, the then candidate for the PPS said: “my partner has one of the most important roles, that sleeping with me. Sleeping with me is a fundamental role”, referring to actress.

Lula (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Vera (PSTU), Constituent Eymael (DC), Felipe d’vila (Novo), Lo Pricles (UP), Pablo Maral (Pros), Roberto Jefferson (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Soraya Thronicke (Unio) are the names that stand as candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022.

This year’s elections take place on October 2. If necessary, the second round will take place on the 30th of the same month – valid only for the president and governor.