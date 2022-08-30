Patrícia Pillar counters Bolsonaro for citing Ciro’s old statement

Actress Patrícia Pillar, ex-wife of presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT), took to social media to respond to a quote made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Band debate last Sunday (28).

When candidates discussed the treatment of women, Bolsonaro insinuated that Ciro could not criticize him for misogynistic speech, for also having made a sexist speech in the 2002 elections, when he was also running for the Planalto.

At the time, when asked about the role of his then-wife Patricia Pillar in the campaign, Ciro said it was “sleeping with him”. Afterwards, the candidate apologized.

This Monday (29), the artist said that she accepted her then-husband’s apology “already at that time” and declared her vote for Ciro in the 2022 elections.

“Therefore, Ciro owes me absolutely nothing, and to this day I have great admiration and respect for him. And because he believes in his project for the future of Brazil, he will have my vote”.

Then the actress criticized people who try to use the episode to attack the PDT candidate.

“From that interview, characterless adversaries created a sordid lie about an assault that NEVER HAPPENED. Anyone who insists on disseminating this perverse fake news will suffer due legal measures. Anyone who tries to take advantage of a woman’s personal story, disregarding what she says, is disrespecting ALL WOMEN.”

In the same post, Patrícia Pillar offered solidarity to journalist Vera Magalhães, from TV Cultura, who was attacked by Bolsonaro after a question asked to him. “Finally, my solidarity with all the other women already disrespected by Bolsonaro, like journalist Vera Magalhães in the debate on Band,” she wrote.

Patrícia Pillar and Ciro Gomes ended their relationship in 2011. Since 2017, the PDT candidate has been married to Giselle Bezerra.