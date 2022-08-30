Patricia Pillar defends Ciro from Bolsonaro’s attacks: ‘You don’t owe me anything’

Actress Patricia Pillar used social networks this Monday 29 to counter the attacks made on Ciro Gomes (PDT), her ex-husband, after a statement by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the debate of the TV Band last Sunday 28. The ex-captain mentioned a phrase said by the pedestrian in the 2002 election, when he was married to the artist.

“I mentioned the weakling already. I apologized and I apologize again,” Bolsonaro began. “You said that the most important mission of your [ex]-Woman was to sleep with you. For God’s sake, apologize too.”

Ciro even apologized again, but both the presidential candidate and Patricia were once again targets on social media.

“20 years ago, Ciro Gomes, my ex-husband, said an unfortunate sentence in an interview and immediately apologized to me, which was accepted at that time,” wrote the actress on Twitter. “Therefore, Ciro owes me absolutely nothing, and to this day I have great admiration and respect for him. And because he believes in his project for the future of Brazil, he will have my vote”.

Patricia also said that “anyone who insists on spreading this fake news” can be prosecuted. “Anyone who tries to take advantage of a woman’s personal story, disregarding what she says, is disrespecting all women.”

In the TV Band debate, Bolsonaro also attacked journalist Vera Magalhães and senator Simone Tebet (MDB).