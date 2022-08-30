Patricia Pillar denies having been assaulted by Ciro and criticizes Bolsonaro

Actress Patricia Pillar, 58, ex-wife of Ciro Gomes (PDT), 64, used social media to deny rumors that she had been assaulted by him during their relationship, in addition to claiming to have “excused” him for an unfortunate phrase said in 2002. In a series of published messages, the artist declared her vote for the pedetista politician in the 2022 presidential elections and criticized the candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The actress’ speech comes after yesterday’s presidential debate, promoted by UOL, in partnership with Band, Folha de S. Paulo and TV Cultura. In it, Ciro and Bolsonaro exchanged accusations of machismo, and Bolsonaro mentioned Ciro’s controversial sentence: “You said that your wife’s most important mission was to sleep with you. For God’s sake, Ciro. I ask you to apologize there too”, said the current president.

“Twenty years ago, Ciro Gomes, my ex-husband, said an unfortunate sentence in an interview and immediately apologized to me, which was accepted at that time. Therefore, Ciro owes me absolutely nothing, and to this day I have great admiration and respect. And for believing in your project for the future of Brazil, you will have my vote”, wrote the artist.

STOP TALKING FOR ME!

“From this interview, adversaries without character created a sordid lie about an aggression that never happened. Anyone who insists on spreading this perverse fake news will suffer due legal measures. Anyone who tries to take advantage of a woman’s personal story, disregarding what she says herself, she’s disrespecting all women,” she continued.

“Finally, my solidarity with all the other women already disrespected by Bolsonaro, such as journalist Vera Magalhães in the debate on Band”, concluded the actress, referring to Bolsonaro’s attack on the TV Cultura professional. When asked by Vera about the drop in vaccination coverage in the country, the PL candidate said that the presenter of “Roda Viva” “sleeps thinking about him”, “has some passion for him” and “is a disgrace to Brazilian journalism”. .

Patricia and Ciro were married in 1999 and separated in 2012.

The matter also came up in the 2018 elections.

Patricia Pillar had already addressed the fake news involving her name during the 2018 presidential elections, when Ciro Gomes was also a candidate for the highest office in the Executive. The actress spoke through a video posted on social media.

“I’m Patricia Pillar, actress, director and producer. I’m here to say that my image is being used to spread fake news, favoring a candidate that would never be mine. I’ve never suffered any kind of violence from anyone. totally false. I also want to say that regardless of who your candidate is, what we need now is peace and respect. I wish an excellent election for all of us, because that’s what Brazil needs”, said the star of novel “The Favorite”.

At the time, she also declared her support for her ex-husband.

“My candidate is Ciro Gomes, because I believe in the project he has for Brazil. I know Ciro and I vote for Ciro Gomes. Happy elections to all of us and don’t forget to vote. Your vote is very important,” he said. .