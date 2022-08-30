Patricia Pillar says she has forgiven Ciro Gomes for machismo – 08/29/2022 – Illustrated

Actress Patricia Pillar published a series of tweets rebutting criticisms of Ciro Gomes that have been made since an episode 20 years ago, when the two were married and he was running for the presidency for the second time, was rescued in this Sunday’s debate.

“My partner has one of the most important roles, which is sleeping with me. Sleeping with me is a fundamental role”, said Ciro during the 2002 campaign, as remembered by President Jair Bolsonaro at the meeting organized in a pool by the vehicles. SheetUOL, TV Bandeirantes and TV Cultura.

Now on Twitter, the actress said that she had forgiven the former governor of Ceará at that time, when he “immediately apologized” and that she still has “great admiration and respect” for the PDT candidate – who will have his vote in the elections of October, added.

“Anyone who tries to take advantage of a woman’s personal story, disregarding what she says, is disrespecting all women,” Pillar added, stressing the last words.

She also offered solidarity to journalist Vera Magalhães, harassed by the president during the debate on the Band after asking a question, and “to all the other women already disrespected by Bolsonaro”.

The issue of women was central in the debate between the presidential candidates this Sunday, especially after the PL candidate’s sexist attack on the journalist and Simone Tebet, a senator who is running for office by the MDB.

Gender parity policies and the fight against gender violence dominated the questions, at a time in the campaign when candidates seek to attract the female vote, which has favored former President Lula over the current incumbent of the Planalto.