Paulinha Abelha’s widower counters the singer’s sister after controversy: “Money speaks louder”

Clevinho and Paulinha Abelha; Andrea Abelha, sister of the singer (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Clevinho Santana, widower of Paulinha Abelha, who died at age 43, on February 23, with kidney failure, spoke out after accusations from the singer’s sister, Andrea Abelha. She said that her ex-brother-in-law does not want to leave the house he used to live with the artist in Aracaju (SE), where Andrea intends to go with her family to take care of her father, Gilsonwho suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Clevinho countered his former sister-in-law in a statement sent to journalist Fabia Oliveira this Monday (29) and said that she and Paulinha’s other sisters are only interested in the inheritance and that they never cared about their father.

“As everyone knows, Paulinha, together with Clevinho, was the one who took care of and gave full assistance to Mr. Gilson. Currently, after knowing that Mr. Gilson is entitled to part of the singer’s inheritance, and that this part can only be be accessed by his legal guardian (since he does not have the physical and mental conditions to answer for himself, due to his illness), there was an expression of interest on the part of the sisters in keeping their father’s share, without continuing with the care. However, for Clevinho, this would not be correct. If they want to have access to Mr. Gilson’s share, they must also continue with the mission of taking care of him “, begins the statement.

Paulinha Abelha had taken Mr. Gilson to live with her and her husband so she can take care of him. After the singer’s death, the sisters took their father back to Simão Dias, in the interior of Sergipe, where the family lives.

According to Clevinho, the agreement is that the part of the inheritance that would go to Mr. Gilson would be handed over to the tutor who would take care of him. In addition, the house in which the widower lives would be sold and the parts passed on to the respective guardians. As he owns the majority and has the right to the property, Clevinho can remain in the residence until he receives his share of the sale.

“Who always took care of Mr. Gilson was Paulinha and me. The daughters would never even visit. Now money speaks louder and so does the inversion of values”, added Clevinho.

Andrea and Paulinha Abelha (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)