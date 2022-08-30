Paulinha Abelha’s widower is ‘subpoenaed’ by the singer’s family to leave the house where he lives

The singer Paulinha Abelha, who died in February of this year, always made it clear that her greatest vocation was to sing and give all possible medical resources to her father, Gilson Santos Nascimento. However, he lives in the city of Simão Dias, in the interior of Sergipe.

The artist’s sister, Andrea Abelha, said last weekend that she asked the widower Clevinho Santos to leave the house where he lived with Paulinha so that her father could live in the capital. According to Andrea, in the countryside there are no specific medical resources for the family patriarch.

“Here in Simão Dias [interior de Sergipe] does not have resources for ‘painho’. People want to go home. He [Clevinho] get out of there and we go home. It’s just to clarify for you. This is not happening,” she detailed.

Rumors are that Andrea would have put Paulinha’s widower out of the couple’s house. The singer’s sister denied the information and showed, through a video on social networks, an audio where Clevinho accepts the proposal. “It’s all right, the documents will be made. You will take your money and come live here, I will leave and the house will remain as it is”, said the singer.

Clevinho’s team, in response to Fábia Oliveira’s column, from Em Off, stated that the procedures are already being done and that the artist will leave the couple’s house at his option and an agreement made with the family. His father-in-law was under his care after the death of the singer of Calcinha Preta. After a while, the family decided to return to Simão Dias, Paulinha’s hometown.