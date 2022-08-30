Pele denies rumors and reassures fans about his health: ‘I’m winning this match’ | Santos and Region

Former player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, 81, made a post on social media on Monday afternoon (29), denying false information that he would not be in good health. In the post, the King of Football stated that he is doing very well and taking care of his health.

“I I had to post thisbecause there are fake news circulating about this topic. of course I I’m disappointedbut that won’t shake me. I am winning this match. Thank you very much!”, said Pele in the publication.

The King of Football took advantage of the publication to thank you. “I am very grateful for my wife, for the laughter, for the peace of my home and for all the loving messages from you”.

In September of last year Pele underwent an operation to remove a tumor in his colon. The cyst had been identified during routine annual examinations on August 31, 2021.

Shortly after discovering the tumor, Pelé posted a video on social media showing the recovery while undergoing physical therapy at Hospital Albert Einstein in São Paulo.

In December, the Athlete of the Century was hospitalized again after having difficulty eating. Pele remained hospitalized for 17 days to treat the disease and was discharged on December 23. He spent Christmas at home with his family.

On January 19 of this year, the former player was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, to undergo new routine exams. According to the athlete’s advice, he left the unit the next day.

On February 13, Pelé was admitted to Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, to continue his cancer treatment with a new chemotherapy session. During this passage, it was detected that the former athlete had a urinary tract infection. After seven days he was discharged.