Pele publishes photo and reveals health status: “Very disappointed”

Jenni Smith 50 seconds ago Health Comments Off on Pele publishes photo and reveals health status: “Very disappointed” 0 Views

+ Xuxa Meneghel can’t stand the attack on the Band’s screens and lets the dogs out: “What a shame”

+Lots of style and luxury: Marcos Mion has an incredible collection of sneakers that will make anyone’s jaw drop

Going through health treatment, Pelé publishes a photo with his wife and confirms the state for the fans

At 81 years of age, Pele has been battling cancer, has been undergoing frequent treatments and communicating with his fans and followers on social media.

The football king and greatest player of all time, has been married to Márcia Aoki since 2016 and it was in a photo next to her, today, Monday (30), that he informed his fans about his health.

Pele revealed that he is not happy to see articles saying that he is not in good health, stressed that he is better and has had frequent positive news:

Ana Furtado - Photo: Reproduction

Ana Furtado reveals what she lived on the streets outside the country in a video and assumes: “Chill in the belly”

Luciano Huck renovated several cars in Lata Velha (Photo: Reproduction)

Abandoned and Ruined: Some cars that Luciano Huck renovated at Lata Velha, but which were abandoned by the owners

Mouse (Photo: Publicity)

Away for a week, Ratinho gives a verdict on the program on SBT: “The way I like it”

“I send this photo to you, just to say thank you. I am so grateful for my wife, for the laughter, for the peace of my home, and for all your loving messages. I am doing very well and taking care of my health. I had to post this as there are fake news circulating on this subject. Of course I’m disappointed, but that won’t let me down. I’m winning this match. Thank you very much!”, declared Pele.

Pele next to his wife in a photo published on social networks (Reproduction – Instagram)

ASSET ACTIVE

Despite being 81 years old, Pele still keeps active his empathy and joy, the same that made him so big in the sports world.

He shares several photos on social media, mainly from his time as a player, with motivational messages and to chat with his followers.

Before the photo with his wife, Pelé published a black and white portrait of him in the moments of relaxation at Santos training, along with a motivational message for fans:

“Sometimes life presents challenges that force us to step out of our comfort zone. It may not be easy, but it makes us grow as individuals and teaches us that we are capable of much more than we thought.” he wrote.

YOUTUBE VIDEO: Manoel talks about leaving the Meeting + Band CANCELS program + Paula Fernandes Accident

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Congress approves PL that overturns ANS’s taxing role

The Federal Senate approved this Monday, 29, the bill (PL) that obliges health plans to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved