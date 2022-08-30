People’s Court should condemn Bolsonaro for managing the pandemic

A draft of the judgment of the Permanent People’s Court points out that Jair Bolsonaro will be convicted of serious human rights violations and that, in some instances, the facts that could be considered crimes against humanity.

When dealing with the issue of the covid-19 pandemic, the decision could increase international pressure against Bolsonaro. The international body, created in the 1970s, does not have the weight of the International Criminal Court or the capacity to take action against a state or head of government. But an eventual conviction is considered by civil society groups, former ministers and jurists as an important seal to put pressure on the Planalto Palace and expose Bolsonaro to the world.

After a hearing and exchange of information over the past few months, the court has set the reading of its decision for this Thursday, September 1. A meeting between the judges is scheduled to take place the day before, on Wednesday, so that the gavel can be banged on the sentence.

Three different court sources in Europe have confirmed that a first draft of the decision has already been drawn up. But the process still involves a meeting on Wednesday so all the judges can present their arguments and vote.

Faced with an unprecedented administration, judges had to make a decision about what to do with Bolsonaro. Within the Court, there is no doubt that he will be convicted. But the debate is about how to fit it.

according to UOL found, the draft that will be submitted to the other judges points to “serious violations of human rights” and, on some occasions, acts that could amount to crimes against humanity.

There is, at least for now, no indication that Bolsonaro’s crimes should be considered genocide. Although the option was left out of the draft, the concept may still be debated again. Some of the members of the court maintain a favorable position to also consider this classification of crime.

The complaint against Bolsonaro was presented by the Commission for the Defense of Human Rights Dom Paulo Evaristo Arns, the Public Services International, the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil and the Black Coalition for Rights.

The groups accused Bolsonaro of having, “in the use of his attributions, intentionally propagated the covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, generating the avoidable death and illness of thousands of people, in the perspective of an authoritarian escalation that seeks to suppress rights and erode the democracy, especially of the indigenous, black population and health professionals, accentuating vulnerabilities and inequalities in access to public services and in the guarantee of human rights”.

The prosecution was led by lawyers Eloísa Machado de Almeida, Sheila de Carvalho and Maurício Terena.

The complaint focused on demonstrating that there was a practice of inciting genocide, mainly against indigenous peoples and the black movement.

What is the Court

Based in Rome, Italy, and defined as an international court of opinion, the TPP is dedicated to determining where, when and how fundamental rights of peoples and individuals have been violated. Within its attributions, it institutes processes that examine the causal links of violations and denounces the authors of the crimes before international public opinion.

Although it is a court of opinion, whose sentences are not necessarily enforced by official state justice systems, the TPP’s verdicts are relevant. They indicate the recognition of crimes and duties of reparation and justice that would otherwise not even be considered by official legal systems.

Another of its functions is to support criminal proceedings, serving as a subsidy for the elaboration of laws and international treaties, with the objective of preventing the repetition of crimes.

An example of its relevance refers to the session on Argentina, in the 1980s, when the first list of political disappeared under the military regime in the country was presented.

Created in November 1966 and conducted in two sessions in Sweden and Denmark, the pioneering court was organized by the British philosopher Bertand Russell, with the mediation of the French writer and philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre and the participation of intellectuals of the stature of the Italian politician Lelio Basso, the writer Simone de Beauvoir, the North American activist Ralph Shoenman and the Argentine writer Julio Cortázar. At the time, the court investigated crimes committed in the US military intervention in Vietnam.

In the following years, similar courts were created under the same model, investigating topics such as human rights violations in the dictatorships of Argentina and Brazil (Roma, 1973), the military coup in Chile (Roma, 1974-1976), the issue of human rights in psychiatry (Berlin, 2001) and the wars in Iraq (Brussels, 2004), in Palestine (Barcelona, ​​2009-2012), in eastern Ukraine (Venice, 2014).

This is not the first time that the court will deal with Brazil in the democratic period.

In 1989, he held a hearing dedicated to the issue of impunity for crimes against humanity in Latin America. At that moment, he highlighted the lack of punishment of those responsible for violations committed during the Brazilian military dictatorship and the denial of the right to collective memory as a condition to avoid new forms of authoritarianism.

The situation of children and adolescents in Brazilian society and the prison issue in the country were topics discussed in 1991. The session on the Amazon, the following year, showed the tragic distance between reality and the rights advocated by the 1988 Charter, in the management of the territory and in the guarantees of autonomy of local peoples.

And, last year, in its 49th Session, the court received complaints of ecocide and violation of the rights of the peoples of the Brazilian cerrado. The sentence, however, has not yet been released.

.