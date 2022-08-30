Petrobras announces a 15.7% reduction in aviation gasoline prices

Measure starts to take effect from Thursday, 1st; this is the second consecutive drop in fuel prices

Petrobras adjusts aviation gasoline prices monthly, which are defined through a contractual formula negotiated with distributors



THE Petrobras announced this Monday, 29, that it will reduce by 15.7% the prices of Aviation Gasoline (GAV) sales to distributors. The measure takes effect from Thursday, 1st. This is the second straight drop in fuel prices. In early August, the state-owned company decided to reduce by 5.7%. According to Petrobras, the GAV price adjustments occur monthly and are defined through a contractual formula negotiated with the distributors. “You prices in sale gives GAV gives Petrobras for the companies distributors seek balance with the market and follow the variations in the value of the product and the exchange rate, for up and for low, with adjustments applied in monthly basis, mitigating the daily volatility of international quotations and exchange rates”, says the state company in a note. THE Petrobras sells the GAV produced in its refineries or imported only for at distributors. At distributorsin turn, transport and market the product for airlines and other end-users at airports, or for the resellers. distributors and dealers are responsible for airport facilities and fueling services.