Petrobras (PETR4) begins binding phase of the sale of UFN-III, PDG Council (PDGR3) will decide on grouping and more

Movida (MOVI3) and Ferbasa (FESA4) are among the highlights of the corporate news this Tuesday (30), after the update of the JCP value of the first and the approval of the distribution of dividends to shareholders by the second.

Oi (OIBR3) will make a proposal for a reverse stock split after a further notification from B3, as will PDG (PDGR3).

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), in turn, announced that the binding phase regarding the full sale of the Nitrogen Fertilizer Unit III (UFN-III) is underway.

Eletronuclear, a subsidiary of Eletrobras, said it is conducting negotiations to reach a Collective Bargaining Agreement (ACT) for 2022-2023 with its employees.

Check out more highlights:

Weg’s Board of Directors (WEGE3) approved the restructuring of operations, with effect from September 1, 2022, due to the company’s growth rate, mainly due to internationalization and entry into new businesses.

In order to leverage growth in certain segments, especially market actions and technological development, the board of directors approved the division of the WEG Automation Business Unit into two distinct Units: automation and digital & systems.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced yesterday that the binding phase is underway regarding the full sale of the Nitrogen Fertilizers Unit III (UFN-III), located in Três Lagoas (MS).

Potential buyers eligible for this phase, in accordance with the criteria published in the teaser, received process letter with detailed instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for carrying out due diligence and for the submission of binding proposals.

Oi (OIBR3, OIBR4) informed that it will submit a reverse stock split proposal to the operator’s Board of Directors, which will then be examined by shareholders at an EGM to be convened and held later this year. The transaction takes place in response to a letter from B3 that gave the company until September 1, which procedures and schedule will be adopted to adjust the price of its common shares in an amount equal to or greater than BRL 1 by February 17, 2023 or until the date of the first general meeting convened after receipt of the notification.

PDG Realty (PDGR3)

PDG’s Board of Directors will also resolve on the proposed reverse stock split by October 26 this year.

The company’s shares remained quoted below R$ 1.00 per unit, from 06/28/2022 to 08/08/2022, which constitutes non-compliance with the B3 Listing regulation.

Eletronuclear, a subsidiary of Eletrobras, informed this Monday, 29th, that it is conducting negotiations to reach a Collective Bargaining Agreement (ACT) for 2022-2023 with its employees, “within the current economic and financial conditions of the company”. company and the guidelines established by external governance bodies”.

Without giving details about the negotiation, the state-owned company confirmed that tomorrow, 30, there will be a 24-hour stoppage of employees, in protest against the proposal for a salary readjustment of 80% of the IPCA, which has already been rejected in the assembly.

The Brazilian Aluminum Company (CBA) announced that, together with Reservas Votorantim, it will issue the first carbon credit in the Cerrado from conserved forests.

The initiative will be made possible through Legado Verdes do Cerrado, a private reserve for sustainable development, located in Niquelândia (GO) and owned by the company, with 32 thousand hectares, which corresponds to the size of the city of Belo Horizonte.

The certified area covers 11,500 hectares with an average annual emission capacity of 50,000 carbon credits and will be the first area to integrate the Cerrado REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) Program. In the first issuance, 316,000 carbon credits will be generated for the period from 2017 to 2021. The first auction of Cerrado carbon credits will take place as of today, August 30, and proposals will be received by the end of September.

Movida (MOVI3) reported a change in the JCP value. The amount approved by Movida’s Board of Directors (MOVI3) and, on June 23, 2022, was changed from R$0.146550048 to R$0.146551917, due to the Restricted Shares Program. The total amount is R$ 53 million. The base remains as of June 30 this year. Thus, as of July 1st, the shares began to be traded without the right to dividends. The amounts will be paid on October 11, 2022.

Ferbasa (FESA3; FESA4) will pay Interest on Equity (JCP) in the global amount of R$33.1 million and supplementary dividends in the global amount of R$46.8 million.

The total gross amounts of interest on equity will be, respectively, R$0.36530265334 for each common share and R$0.40183291868 for each preferred share.

The total gross amounts to be credited and paid as supplementary dividends will be, respectively, R$0.51705317495 for each common share and R$0.56875849245 for each preferred share.

Payments will be based on existing share positions at the close of trading on the São Paulo Stock Exchange on September 8th.

Renova Energy (RNEW11)

The Board of Directors of Renova Energia (RNEW11), undergoing judicial reorganization, yesterday approved the partial approval of the increase in the electric company’s capital stock.

As a result, the company’s share capital is now R$4.1 billion, divided into 244 million shares, of which 122 million are ON and 122 million are PN. The capital increase was R$789.161 million, represented by 134,667,698 new registered shares with no par value, of which 66,552,011 are ON shares and 68,115,687 are PN shares.

Modal Bank (MODL11)

Banco Modal (MODL11) reported that B3 approved its migration to the Novo Mercado, the exchange’s highest governance level. Accordingly, the preferred shares (MODL4) will be converted into common shares (MODL3) and the units will be cancelled.

The effective conversion and migration to the Novo Mercado will take place on September 19, 2022. Before that, on the 12th of the same month, the deadline for requesting the exercise of the right of withdrawal by the company’s shareholders ends, with the related amounts being paid on the 16th of September.

Arezzo’s shareholders approve, in an extraordinary general meeting (AGE), the merger of Sunset’s shares. The purchase agreement was signed on April 14 this year.

Ultrapar (UGPA3)

Squadra Investimentos reported that, on August 26, 2022, its holdings reached, in aggregate, 4.99% of the total common shares issued by Ultrapar, totaling 55,690,000 shares.

Bombril’s Board of Directors appointed Ronnie Borges da Motta as the company’s CEO.

Executive was at the head of the company on an interim basis since July 14, after the resignation of Antonio Carlos Tadeu Werneck de Oliveira.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

Related