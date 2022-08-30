Peugeot Landtrek could come as Fiat in 2023

Peugeot Landtrek prepares its entry into the markets of Brazil and Argentina, the largest in South America, however, the initiative may not be as we imagined.

That’s what the website Motores e Ação, by journalist Freire Neto, says, which found a significant change in Stellantis’ approach to the medium-sized pickup truck of Chinese origin.

According to Neto, Landtrek will reach the Brazilian market not through Peugeot, but with the Fiat logo.

The change is due to the greater penetration of the Italian brand in the national territory with its vast network of 500 dealerships, as well as the good image of Fiat in the country, where it is the isolated leader with 21.84% of market share.

As everything is now part of Stellantis, selling Landtrek under Fiat would be much easier than doing it with Peugeot, today not so much for the image of the brand, but because of the limited network.

Produced by Nordex in Montevideo, Uruguay, Peugeot Landtrek is the result of a partnership between the French brand and the Chinese Changan, through its partner with the former PSA in China.

Unlike other markets, where the diesel version does not exceed 150 horsepower and the 2.0 Turbo gasoline has 210 horsepower, here and in hermana Argentina, things will be different.

Freire Neto comments that the source confided in him that the diesel engine will have more than 220 horsepower, thus putting Landtrek – or another name to be defined by Fiat – in evidence in the segment, where the Hilux is the most powerful with 204 horsepower.

That, of course, if we only consider a four-cylinder engine, as is expected for Landtrek. By the way, Peugeot has this engine in the form of a 2.2-liter, which can make a difference for Fiat in the region.

As the Italian is already known for Toro, migrating customers to Landtrek will be easier, but that would also mean threatening Toro Diesel’s position in the market.

Because of this, the difference in power and the more rooted proposal, with spar chassis, rigid axle at the back and leaf springs, will attract the notably rural consumer.

Neto bets this pickup truck with prices between R$ 250 thousand and R$ 290 thousand.

[Fonte: Motores e Ação]