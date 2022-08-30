Pezzolano gets emotional with music from Cruzeiro’s access: ‘Skin shivers’

photo: Reproduction/Ronaldo TV Pezzolano gave an interview to Ronaldo TV, on Twitch, and praised the access song created by rapper Das Quebradas

Close to returning Cruzeiro to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, coach Paulo Pezzolano revealed that he got goosebumps when he heard for the first time the “access music”, created by rapper Das Quebradas. The lyrics will be sung by Cruzeiro fans for the first time in the match on Sunday (4/9), at 4pm, at Mineirão, against Criciúma, for the 28th round of Série B.

Pezzolano told during the program ‘Jogou onde?’, from Ronaldo TV, that he was thrilled to receive the link to the song.

“I’m enjoying this (song) that they’re putting on social networks. They gave me a song that they want to release, a song that makes my skin crawl. It’s a very beautiful song because you can see the suffering that Cruzeiro fans had, in a It was a difficult moment for the Cruzeiro fan. And today he will return (to Serie A). While everyone thought it was difficult to return”, explained Pezzolano.

The Uruguayan coach knows that access will not yet be won mathematically in the match against Criciúma. But he assured that he will join the crowd and sing the access song in a few weeks.

“When we go up, we’ll all sing together, no problem,” he declared.

At the moment, Cruzeiro leads Serie B with 57 points, ten more than Bahia, in second place, and 19 ahead of Londrina, in fifth. The top four from Segundona will guarantee a spot in the national elite in 2023.

The access song was prepared by rapper Das Quebradas and will be officially released on September 1st. The full version will be released to Cruzeiro through inserts in the game against Criciúma.

Read an excerpt from the lyrics below:

I never left you

I’ll never leave you

I will always be cruise

And wherever you go I will be

They said I was going to die

They cheered for me to finish

but they forgot

I’m used to war

Today is the glory day

to make history

To see who smiled, to suffer

I WENT BACK!