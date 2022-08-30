PF points to the use of economic power by businessmen to interfere in elections







Entrepreneurs in the PF’s sights Photo: Estadão

When asking the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for authorization to search addresses linked to eight Bolsonarista businessmen, the Federal Police (PF) defended a quick action on messages that, according to the investigators, would indicate the plot of a coup in the event of an eventual victory. of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the October elections.

Delegate Fábio Alvarez Shor highlighted the proximity of the 2022 elections and the ‘increased polarization’, defending an ‘energetic action by the State when there is a possibility of encouraging threats and articulations aimed at the abolition of the Democratic State of Law, either by suppressing of one of its powers or by the use of economic power to interfere in the citizen’s voting option’.

“Given the seriousness of the facts and the need to contextualize them with the pre-election moment of intensifying polarization, the Federal Police proposes the adoption of measures aimed at clarifying this situation, as well as focused on deterring this type of conduct, which has risk of generating violent actions due to the adhesion of volunteers, considering the environment in which the acts are performed (communication applications) and the clear intention of co-opting people due to the economic power of the mentioned group, as well as using the hierarchical position together to employees to raise votes for the candidate supported by businessmen through payment of ‘cash bonuses or legal prizes for all employees'”, records an excerpt from the representation that culminated in the operation opened on Tuesday, 23.

The Federal Police said that the offensive would serve to find out ‘if there is an orchestration of people with the objective of supporting and/or sponsoring acts of rupture, buying votes, interfering in the fairness of the electoral process and the rallying of people adhering to the rupture of the Democratic state’.

In the document, the investigators reproduced the dialogues between the businessmen under suspicion, indicating that the investigated facts, despite being spread through messaging applications, ‘cannot be ignored by the State’.

“As is well known, messages supporting violent acts, rupture of the democratic rule of law, attacks or threats against politically exposed people have great potential for propagation among the most radical supporters of the so-called conservative ideology, especially considering the ingredient of economic power and that involve the members of the group”, says part of the representation.

According to the PF, the messages still ‘demonstrate the intention, as well as present the potential to instigate a portion of the population that, due to ideological affinity and/or labor subordination (employees of businessmen), is constantly used to promote the extremism of the discourse. of polarization and antagonism, by illegal means, which may culminate in extreme acts against the physical integrity of politically exposed persons or provide conditions for the rupture of the democratic rule of law’.

The request was granted by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who took into account not only the information presented by the Federal Police to determine the searches against Bolsonaro’s allies. The magistrate relied on evidence gathered in other investigations into supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), including the one that focuses on fake news and digital militias. An instructor judge who works in Moraes’s office pointed to an “evidential connection” between the suspicions that fall on the businessmen and the investigations that run under the minister’s report.

In a dispatch of more than 30 pages made public this Monday, 29, Moraes said he saw signs of a “true criminal organization” that was undemocratic.