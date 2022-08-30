PIS/PASEP: Forgotten money of up to R$1,100 awaits workers

Workers who are entitled to PIS/PASEP have money forgotten in the program. According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, workers who have not yet withdrawn the salary bonus PIS/Pasep for the base year 2019, you can consult your situation and request the withdrawal of the amounts until December 29 of this year.

How to check the forgotten PIS/Pasep?

For those who receive PIS (private company worker):

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For those who receive the Pasep (public servant):

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

It is worth mentioning that workers can also consult the PIS/Pasep through the Alô Trabalho call center, at number 158, in addition to the Digital Work Card application, available for Android and iOS.

Who is entitled?

To access the values, you need:

be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

for at least five years; Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages during the 2019 base year;

Having exercised remunerated activity for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year of 2019, is a requirement to receive the benefit; and

Have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

How to withdraw forgotten PIS/Pasep?

To withdraw the resources, the worker can request the PIS/Pasep late at one of the agencies of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. In addition to this means, there are other options, such as:

Through the Alô Trabalhador central, by telephone 158;

By means of an e-mail message, via the address [email protected], replacing the letters ‘uf’ with the acronym of the state in which you reside;

Through the Digital Work Card application (CTPS); or

Through the Gov.br Portal.

Finally, it is important to note that the benefit amount can vary from R$92 to R$1,100, depending on the number of months worked in the base year. Those who performed remunerated activity with a formal contract during the 12 months of 2019 will have access to the higher amount.

Can the government still release a new installment of PIS/Pasep this year?

Many workers are still having doubts about the release of the salary bonus of the PIS/Pasep base year 2021. However, to clarify this issue, it is necessary to pay attention to the program distribution rules.

This year, the Federal Government released the withdrawal of the salary allowance for workers from private and public companies who worked with a formal contract in 2020. Deposits took place in February and March.

It turns out that in 2021, the payment of the allowance was postponed due to a transfer of resources. Thus, workers believed that in 2022 the payment would be doubled, but the assumption ended up not happening.

Therefore, the forecast is that the payment for the year 2021 will be made only in the year 2023.

It is worth mentioning that, for 2023, the expectation is that the amount released for payments will be R$ 20 billion, destined for about 23 million citizens. However, it is important to note that, so far, there is no information about the rules established for receipt.