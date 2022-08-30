Pix now has a COMPETITOR? Check out the new Central Bank platform!

Today, a world without technology is unthinkable. This is because all areas used by society are flooded with the facilities offered by this service. Thus, everything can be done with just a few taps on the cell phone screen.

An example of a service included in this world is banking operations. Now, anyone can make transfers from one bank to another that arrive in just a few seconds. Due to its practicality, Pix gained space in the vast majority of online banking users.

What’s New on Pix

Recently Roberto Campos, president of the Central Bank, announced that a new platform will be launched to offer financial services and transactions to the population. The announcement was made during an event to address the “Monetary Policy Scenario”, which took place on Macro Day. The event was an initiative of BTG Pactual.

The new resource is part of a group of innovations by the institution, which intends to unite Open Banking, Pix and Open Finance in the same place. However, since this speech by Campos, many people have been wondering if the Pix modality could be in danger of ending.

However, the Central Bank explains that this is not a possibility. This is because since it started to be used, the modality has worked very well with the population. The intention is that a single application can bring together the entire financial life of a citizen, grouping their accounts and cards in one place.

The BC president also said that both Open Banking and PIX should become something much bigger in the future.

BC’s intentions

Thus, the new service aims to integrate the so-called Real Digital. The modality is being studied and is expected to be launched in 2024. Thus, specialists present in the market are recognizing that this will be a significant step for the Brazilian financial system.

As already mentioned, the motivation is to create an application to concentrate all customer accounts. In it there will be all the options already present, including the dear Pix. The platform allows users to set credit card limits, balance, make debit payments, among other options.

In addition, it will still be possible to observe all the investments made, regardless of whether they took place in an analog or digital way.

With this, the user will have their time optimized and will not have to end up managing several accounts in fintech applications or common banks. Furthermore, the possibility of creating an “International Pix” is still being studied so that it is possible to make payments to other countries in a simplified way.

