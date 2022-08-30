Pogba case raises concern in France ahead of World Cup | international football

The exchange of accusations between midfielder Paul Pogba and brother Mathias Pogba sparked a red flag in France, with less than three months to go until the World Cup in Qatar. The fear is that the case will have a negative effect on the Bleus, above all due to the denunciation of an alleged spell requested by the Juventus player against striker Kylian Mbappé, also one of the leaders of the French national team.

1 of 1 Pogba and Mbappé during France v Ukraine – Photo: Franck Fife/AFP Pogba and Mbappé during France v Ukraine – Photo: Franck Fife/AFP

According to the newspaper L’Équipe, Mbappé and his staff are following the case from afar, but they are attentive to the next chapters. A day after publishing videos in which he claimed to have “explosive revelations” against his brother, Mathias assured that “the spell against Mbappé is known”. Paul Pogba said in an official statement that the story was part of extortion attempts against him in which his brother is directly linked. And he denied authorities that he had asked a wizard to cast a spell on the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

Also according to L’Équipe, there is an expectation that the tangible evidence that Mathias claims to have will be presented. They would not only be compromising messages but also a video, a hypothesis that is already circulating behind the scenes in France.