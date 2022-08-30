Possible AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU Prices Leak Before Launch

AMD’s flagship will cost $799 in the US, according to leaks

A few hours away from being officially announced by AMD, the Ryzen 7000 had the possible prices leaked by Wccftech this Monday (29). The portal revealed that CPUs will start at $299 in the US. The value is around R$ 1,500 at the current price, but it may change when it reaches the Brazilian market..

All models of the new Ryzen 7000 (Ryzen 5 7600X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 9 7950X) had their prices leaked. However, it will be necessary to wait until AMD’s presentation to confirm the values. The broadcast is scheduled to take place this Monday at 8 pm (Brasilia time) on the company’s official YouTube channel.

The most expensive of them, the Ryzen 9 7950X will be available for US$ 799 (R$ 4 thousand) if prices are confirmed in the broadcast later.. AMD’s flagship will remain with 16 cores and 32 threads from the two previous generations.

Either way, it will feature an impressive configuration that has a base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a clock of up to 5.7 GHz. These numbers make it up to 200 MHz faster than Intel’s Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS.

Possible prices are as follows:

Ryzen 9 7950X – $799 (about R$4,040 without tax)

Ryzen 9 7900X – $549

Ryzen 7 7700X – $449 (about R$2,270 without tax)

Ryzen 5 7600X – $299 (about R$1,510 without tax)

Rumor indicated delay in launch

AMD will host the CPU presentation broadcast this Monday. However, several rumors on the internet pointed out that the launch of the product in stores may be delayed due to problems in the BIOS..

One of the reviewers from the Chinese website Chiphell confirmed on their forum that they had been informed about the change in the NDA (non-disclosure document) and that the release has been delayed. Interestingly, according to this same source, AMD is still working on the BIOS, which could indicate the reason for the delay.

Rumors suggest that AMD will release its Ryzen 7000 CPUs on the 27th of September, “coincidentally” the same day that Intel introduces its 13th Gen Core Raptor Lake-S desktop CPUs.

In addition to the launch of the Ryzen 7000 CPUs, AMD should also show news about the AM5 socket. Adrenaline prepared a special article with everything we know about him so far.

