Post-bariatric surgery: negative health plans

Brazil is in a very serious situation of overweight, in which, research shows, that in 2030, a total of 68% of the population will be overweight. Body weight control is a preventive public policy, as overweight and obesity cause several complications, such as diabetes, hypertension, heart attack, osteoporosis and more.

After treatment against obesity, through various techniques, whether surgical or not, in many cases, the patient will have to undergo several plastic surgeries to remove excess skin. Such treatment is seen, by many doctors, as the progression of the treatment against obesity, because it is necessary to remove the skin for hygiene and mental health reasons.

Much is said, both by the health regulatory agency or by the judiciary, between the difference between plastic surgery for aesthetic and corrective/repairing purposes, in which it is very important to know if the patient has the right to perform it or not. Corrective and reparative surgeries have a completely different objective from aesthetic ones.

Plastic surgery, different from what is believed, is a branch of medicine in which there are several procedures that are not aesthetic. In view of this, there are numerous corrective procedures. As for example in cases of burns and post-bariatric surgery, because plastic procedures are necessary to return to the appearance and hygiene of the patient, one because of the drastic weight reduction, the other because of the reduction of various damages to the skin, which aims to improve of the patient’s self-esteem, thus being corrective and not aesthetic.

Aesthetic plastic surgery is nothing more than that surgical procedure, exclusively, of beautifying character, in order to make it more beautiful, attractive and seductive. On the other hand, reparative and/or corrective surgeries aim to reduce damage and/or try to return to the previous status. It is nothing more than an extension of the original treatment.

Faced with the impossibility of another form of treatment for post-bariatric excess skin, the solution is reparative/corrective surgery, which is not listed in Annex I of Normative Resolution 428/07, list of procedures and events of the National Health Agency. Health (ANS). Based on this argument, health plan and/or health insurance companies deny requests to perform such surgery, since the auditor doctor refused the procedure.

The doctor has a duty to minimize the pain and suffering of his patient, in which the only form of treatment for skin cessation is reconstructive surgery, he has a duty to indicate it to his patient. The Federal Medical Council, in one of its resolutions, determines that:

I – Medicine is a profession at the service of the health of the human being and the community and shall be exercised without discrimination of any kind.

II – The aim of all the doctor’s attention is the health of the human being, for the benefit of which he must act with the utmost zeal and the best of his professional ability.

III – To practice medicine with honor and dignity, the doctor needs to have good working conditions and be remunerated fairly.

IV – The physician is responsible for ensuring and working for the perfect ethical performance of medicine, as well as for the prestige and good concept of the profession.

V – It is incumbent upon the physician to continually improve his knowledge and use the best of scientific progress for the benefit of the patient and society.

VI – The doctor will keep absolute respect for the human being and will always act for his benefit, even after death. He will never use his knowledge to cause physical or moral suffering, for the extermination of the human being or to allow and cover up attempts against his dignity and integrity. VII – The doctor will exercise his profession with autonomy, not being obliged to provide services that go against the dictates of his conscience or to whom he does not want, except in situations of absence of another doctor, in case of urgency or emergency, or when his refusal may harm the patient’s health.

VIII – The doctor cannot, under any circumstances or under any pretext, renounce his professional freedom, nor allow any restrictions or impositions that may impair the efficiency and correctness of his work.1.

It should be noted that the physician’s freedom to prescribe any type of treatment is a legal provision for the practice of medicine. A licensed professional who is knowledgeable about the treatment is the one who has mastery of the peculiarities of his patient, therefore, the auditor doctor cannot delegitimize an entire treatment performed by the patient’s doctor.

The list of procedures, within this Annex I, is exemplary, so far, that is, it is nothing more than a demonstration of the possible procedures supported by health plans, which does not imply that new procedures and other existing procedures should not be covered. by the plan.

Countless are the courts that still maintain the understanding in favor of the consumer, that such list is exemplary and does not necessarily bind any of the parties, even after the decision of the STJ determining certain taxation of the list of events and procedures of the ANStwo. Not only because of this, state courts, using the reasoning that, in favor of the consumer, the control and cure of a disease, no matter how it is treated, is the social function of the health service provision contract, denaturing your ultimate goal3.

The consumer protection law obviously protects the patient, since it states, through the rights and duties of the supplier, that the contractual clauses must be interpreted in a favorable way to the consumer, according to art. 47 of such law, in which the refusal of the health care provider is seen as abusive and arbitrary, affronting several legal articles of the consumer law.

In cases where the health plan expressly provides for the service provision contract, those clauses are void, as they face ordinary law, as can be seen below:

Art. 51. Contractual clauses relating to the supply of products and services that:

IV – establish obligations considered unfair, abusive, which place the consumer at an exaggerated disadvantage, or are incompatible with good faith or equity;

In the Unified Health System, however, it has the duty to provide for treatment, based on the federal constitution, as follows:

Art. 6 Social rights are education, health, food, work, housing, transport, leisure, security, social security, protection of motherhood and childhood, assistance to the destitute, in the form of this Constitution.

Single paragraph. Every Brazilian in a situation of social vulnerability will have the right to a basic family income, guaranteed by the government in a permanent income transfer program, whose rules and access requirements will be determined by law, in compliance with fiscal and budgetary legislation.

Art. 196. Health is everyone’s right and a duty of the State, guaranteed through social and economic policies aimed at reducing the risk of disease and other aggravations and at universal and equal access to actions and services for their promotion, protection and recovery.

When the bearer does not have a health plan/insurance, the treatment will be paid for by the state, according to the decision of the Federal Supreme Court, through the repetitive extraordinary appeal 855178 RG, in SUS cases, established the following thesis:

“The appropriate medical treatment for the needy is part of the list of State duties, being joint and several liability of the federated entities, and any one of them together or separately may appear in the passive pole.”4

In such a way, the treatment through corrective surgeries is the only possible medical measure, because there is no other therapy, being it surgical or not, that will bring the same result. The denial of health plans, on the basis that such treatment is aesthetic, has no argumentative basis, because the patient has no other choice than plastic surgery, repeating, for reasons of hygiene, thus avoiding various skin diseases.

