President of Atlético-MG says that team would be in Série B, if it weren’t for the help of patrons | athletic-mg

On the field, Atlético-MG is going through a crisis and, without good results, is eliminated from Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and outside the G-4 of the Brasileirão. Off the field, the situation is also complicated. That’s what the club’s president, Sérgio Coelho, says. According to the representative, if it weren’t for the support of the patrons who help the management, the Rooster would be in Série B of the Brazilian.

“If it weren’t for these people (4R’s) to help Atlético, financially and working too, Atlético, have no doubt, would be in the second division” – Sérgio Coelho

Rubens Menin, Rafael Menin, Renato Salvador and Ricardo Guimarães are the 4 Rs that help the club financially and form a collegiate body that is linked to administrative decisions. Sérgio Coelho highlighted the work of the four businessmen to help keep the club’s accounts up to date.

1 of 3 The 4 R’s of Rooster: Rafael and Rubens Menin, Renato Salvador and Ricardo Guimarães — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG The 4 R’s of Rooster: Rafael and Rubens Menin, Renato Salvador and Ricardo Guimarães — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

– On the pitch it’s difficult, you can’t imagine off the pitch, in relation to the club’s finances. We have the biggest debt in Brazilian football. We are the club that owes the most (…) Today we pay the bills because the 4R’s help pay these bills. If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be able to,” he declared in an interview with Rádio Itatiaia. The president also highlighted the difficulty of competing with Palmeiras and Flamengo, clubs with the best financial structure.

– Flamengo has twice the revenue of Atlético, Palmeiras also has more and we have been playing shoulder to shoulder with them since last year. Our difficulties off the field are very big-he said.

Atlético still cannot estimate the financial damage caused by the eliminations in the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão. He added that it will be difficult to balance the accounts with the MRV Arena works in progress and no player sales.

Sérgio Coelho explains that the damage with eliminations goes beyond just the awards and mentions that the initial budget goal in relation to Libertadores was beaten, which was to reach the quarterfinals. The team was eliminated by Palmeiras.

– We put a prediction to reach the quarterfinals of Libertadores, and we arrived. Also in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, but we were in the round of 16. You don’t just lose the amount you would earn to reach the quarterfinals, you lose box office, partners, publicity… revenues that come when you are doing well in the championship.

Due to the financial imbalance, the president does not rule out selling players. He explains that the sales target for the season was reached, but points out that the value of Junior Alonso’s sale to Russia (about R$46 million) was included in the 2021 financial statement. Sérgio Coelho still says that the only recent proposal went to Nathan Silva’s departure.

– We also expected to sell 140 million players. We have already sold close to R$ 150 million. But the sale of Alonso, which was made this year, was accounted for last year, because it started last year. So, we’re running a deficit. We sold what was to be sold, but a part was booked last year. We need to sell some more, yes. Inevitable to stop selling, if there is a good proposal for the club and for the player.

Even due to the financial difficulties, Atlético-MG plans for the coming years to transform into a Sociedade Anônima do Futebol. The club’s global debt is around R$ 1.3 billion. Sérgio Coelho admits that there may be transformation into SAF at the end of this year.

– We did it differently than the other clubs did. We prepared Atlético, hired Ernest Young and BTG to advise us on the market. These companies have collected all of Atlético’s numbers to show potential investors. These investors do the opposite due diligence, hiring someone to confirm that these numbers hold true. We already anticipated. It is possible that, at the end of the year, we will create a SAF. Atlético becomes 100% owner and, if it sells the SAF shares, it votes in the Council to approve the sale of the shares. It is a path of no return, it is necessary and this will be the solution to the club’s financial problems.

Asked about proposals at the table, Sérgio Coelho confirmed that there are letters of intent signed by some companies for the analysis of all Atlético’s documentation.

– There are letters of intent that are completely confidential. We start exchanging documents, start providing them (interested companies) with information, for possible buyers and interested parties. There are already some companies, yes.

Sérgio says that the management’s interest is to keep more than 50% of SAF’s shares, but puts 51% as the maximum for negotiation at this time.

– I believe it would be a maximum of 51%, but the ideal is if we sold a lower percentage so that we could retain control. It will depend on the buyer too. I don’t believe we do business selling % above 51%.”

