Price of a liter of gasoline drops AGAIN; value surprises Brazilians, check it out

Brazilians are suffering from inflation in all product sectors. But one has been drawing attention since the beginning of the year: fuels. Price increases since the beginning of the year have complicated the lives of millions of people.

That’s why the week started with surprise for many drivers. O gasoline price dropped at a reasonable value. Understand what drivers are finding at pumps and gas stations and find out what explains this breakdown and the current fuel situation.

Gasoline price dropped again?

First of all, it is important to remember that fuel prices have been increasing for a long time in Brazil. Only recently has there been a balance in the balance and the consumer is returning to the usual value.

According to the National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels, the Gasoline price dropped again.

According to the ANP, there is currently a drop of 2.77% in the average value of a liter of gasoline. This price takes into account, however, the product sold at gas stations across the country.

What is the price of gasoline today?

The great doubt of Brazilians, even so, is about the amount they will need to pay at this time.

According to the Agency, the gasoline price today considering the value of the liter on average reached R$ 5.25.

It is important to remember, however, that this is the national average. In other words, there are regions that are priced higher and others that are lower.

According to experts, the brand is interesting: this is the lowest national average value since February 2021.

This is the ninth fall followed by the average price of fuel. This happens, according to experts, on account of the reductions made by Petrobras and the reduction of ICMS.

States with the lowest gas price today

Finally, as mentioned earlier, some regions have lower values ​​than others in comparison.

To understand, we selected the states with the lowest gas pricesaccording to the latest data:

Amapá: BRL 4.84;

Sergipe: R$ 4.96;

Goiás: BRL 5.02.

namely, the states with more expensive gasoline on average are:

Acre: R$ 5.78;

Roraima: BRL 5.71;

Amazon: BRL 5.54.

Finally, those who prefer ethanol can also celebrate. Fuel also decreased and the average price reached R$ 3.84 – with a drop of 3.51%.

