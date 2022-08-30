Prince Harry claims to have ‘lost his father’ in the process of moving away from the royal family | celebrities



Royal family celebrates Prince Charles’ 70th birthday

Published 08/29/2022 16:24 | Updated 08/29/2022 16:30

Rio – Maghan Markle revealed the process of leaving his duties with the British royal family, especially to her husband, Prince Harry. In an interview with The Cut on Monday (29), the actress said that Harry felt that the British tabloids had damaged his relationship with his father, Prince Charles.

“Harry told me, ‘I lost my father in the process.’ It doesn’t have to be for both of them as it was for me, but that was his decision,” Meghan said, referring to her controversial relationship with her father.

Meghan also said that she is still in the process of healing from the negative experiences she had inside the palace. “I think forgiveness is very important. It takes a lot more energy not to forgive,” she said. “But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I really made an active effort, especially knowing I can say anything,” she added.

In January 2020, the couple officially broke with their duties within the royal family after Meghan fell into depression and did not receive support from the royals. In March 2021, Harry said Charles stopped taking his calls and then the British crown cut him off financially.