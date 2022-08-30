Program in Niterói offers treatment to those who want to quit smoking

share tweet share share Email

This Monday, August 29, is celebrated the National Anti-Tobacco Day. In Niteróiwhoever wants to quit smoking has the support of the Tobacco Control Program, from the Municipal Health Department. Care includes an individual initial consultation, the cognitive-behavioral approach, and supportive pharmacological treatment.

the retiree, Antonio Luiz Nunes de Freitas72 years old, participated in the program at the Basic Unit of Engenhoca and stopped smoking after 54 years with the habit of smoking. “I tried to quit smoking many times, but I couldn’t. I tried to reduce the number of cigarettes a day, but addiction would not allow me to smoke just one or two cigarettes. That’s when I looked for the health unit and was referred by the social worker, Claudia Tavares, to the Tobacco Control Program. The experience was great and I have been smoke-free for 8 months”account.

Antônio explains that he stopped at the right time, because from a recent tomography he realized the negative impacts of cigarettes on his lungs. In addition, he leaves as advice and inspiration, the report that, even though the process was challenging and full of overcoming, ups and downs with failed attempts, willpower and wanting to stop smoking were decisive for the improvement of his health.

The program’s technical advisor, Livia Bertasso, explains that the work takes place through support services, in which a professional addresses issues related to smoking, guiding and motivating the participants. According to Lívia, the treatment also includes the provision of specific medicines to help fight tobacco. Former smokers are followed up in monthly controls, until they complete one year of abstinence.

Another participant in the Program was the interior designer, Rafael Alves de Freitas Porto39 years old, who smoked for three years and was accompanied at the Policlínica Regional do Fonseca by professionals Fernanda de Paula and Luciana Daflon. “The process was one of the most difficult challenges of my life, but today, after about a month without smoking, I noticed some changes in taste and breathing, which improved a lot”says.

According to the municipal secretary of health, Rodrigo Oliveirathe municipality has been active in the fight against smoking for years. “We have been working with this cause for years. Residents who wish to quit smoking will find assistance from qualified professionals. Interested parties can register at the municipal units that offer the program”explains the secretary.

According to the city hall, the person who wants to quit smoking can look for the nearest health unit to their residence for guidance.

Activities

This Monday morning (29), the coordinator of the Program, Lívia Bertasso, gave a lecture to employees of the Port of Niterói, where she gave guidance on benefits and the importance of quitting smoking. Other health units also carried out activities to guide and combat smoking.













