Proposal provides for SUS to ensure safer pregnancy for mother and child — Senate News

Project presented by Senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) creates general and comprehensive guidelines for monitoring the gestation period in the Unified Health System (SUS) and in other public bodies. PL 2,285/2022 emphasizes the need for quality, humanized pre- and postnatal care that respects the basic rights of pregnant, parturient and postpartum women, in order to ensure a positive and healthy experience for women and their children. The project has not yet been distributed to the committees.

The senator, who is a trained doctor, justifies that the matter has high social and public health relevance, and that recently the World Health Organization (WHO), recognizing the importance of care to be provided to women and children after childbirth , edited its first global guidelines to support women and newborns in the postnatal period.

“There are more than 60 recommendations made to promote a positive postnatal experience for women, newborns and their families”, explains Rogério.

pre and postnatal

The proposal presents recommendations aimed at the different phases of the gestational period. In the justification, there is emphasis on the right of locomotion of vulnerable pregnant and postpartum women. The text establishes that the public power will provide the means for the free displacement of women for consultations and examinations during prenatal care and postnatal follow-up in public health services, until the child is one year old.

Rogério highlights the prenatal period as a crucial moment for pregnancy if there is adequate comprehensive health care, with qualified professionals and access to information, treatments and procedures based on scientific evidence, and the need for family support.

“It is also important that the participation and support of the spouse and the family during the pregnancy-puerperal period and that the promotion of responsible motherhood and fatherhood are concerns of public policies to promote the health of women and children”, says the senator. .

For postnatal care, care has to be intensified, according to Rogério, as this is when most maternal and infant deaths occur. Thus, the text proposes to address topics such as breastfeeding, access to contraception, health promotion and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases, in addition to providing screening for the treatment of postpartum depression and anxiety and in situations of pregnancy loss.

“It is during this period that the occurrence of various physical and emotional consequences of childbirth, such as injuries and pain, in addition to difficulties with breastfeeding, can compromise the physical and emotional health of the woman and her bond with the newborn, if they do not receive the proper attention,” he says.

Humanized birth

Inserted in the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), humanized childbirth is a demand of women and society in general, which require changes in the focus of care during childbirth and birth, to focus it on the woman and child.

For the procedure, the senator presents the following guidelines: respectful and welcoming care, support during labor, autonomy of the pregnant woman to make choices about how her child will be born, an environment that provides the necessary support, pharmacological and non-pharmacological drugs for pain relief, practices and conducts based on scientific evidence, abolition of unnecessary or contraindicated interventions and valuing mother-infant contact.

“In Brazil, there is a huge range of infra-legal norms that seek to implement humanized childbirth in health services in the manner recommended by the WHO. Humanized childbirth is, above all, the rescue of premises, such as the role of the woman’s protagonist, and childbirth as a physiological event, which therefore implies minimal intervention, medical or other health professionals”.

Sexual abuse

The project also provides for the monitoring of pregnant women who are victims of physical, psychological, patrimonial, moral and sexual aggression – as this is a subject with a large number of cases in the country. Rape victims must be informed about the applicable medical protocol to prevent and treat injuries resulting from violence, including the possibility of giving up the child for adoption.

Joás Benjamin under supervision of Patrícia Oliveira