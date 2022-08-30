PS5 got a new even lighter model

According to information released by the Australian website Press Start, Sony has put on the market a new version of the PlayStation 5 whose main attribute is the fact that it is lighter than the previous model.

According to the information, the new version weighs 600 grams less than the initial console model. It is also worth mentioning that the edition to which the public currently has access was already lighter than the one made available to the public at the end of 2020.

PlayStation 5 review usually leave the console better and better for the public. (Source: Shutterstock/Reproduction)

What has changed?

The website points out that the CFI-1202B and CFI-1202A models bring as differences the reduction of 300 grams in the version with disc player and 200 grams in the digital model. In this way, the standard model that the public will find from now on in stores will have the same weight as the digital model found at the launch of the platform.

See below the weights of each model already available so far:

PlayStation 5 with disc player

CFI-1000A (2020) – 4.5 kg

CFI-1100A (2021) – 4.2 kg

CFI-1200A (2022) – 3.9 kg

PlayStation 5 Digital

CFI-1000B (2020) – 3.9 kg

CFI-1100B (2021) – 3.6 kg

CFI-1200B (2022) – 3.4 kg

