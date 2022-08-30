Public Ministry decides to investigate the distribution of books in the PRF with a recommendation to read the Bible | Policy

The distribution of the booklet was revealed last week by GloboNews. The content of the book caused annoyance among the servers, who felt that the government should not mix religion and work.

At the time, the PRF reported that it did not register complaints with the Ombudsman about the distribution of books.

The g1 columnist Valdo Cruz showed that the campaign of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, has the so-called “holy war” as an electoral strategy, seeking to attract the votes of the evangelical electorate.

Bolsonaro appears in second place in polls of voting intentions. A survey by the Ipec institute released this Monday (29), for example, showed Bolsonaro with 32%, while the PT candidate, former president Lula, appears in first place with 44% of voting intentions.

When opening the investigation into the case, prosecutor Enrico Rodrigues de Freitas, from the Attorney General’s Office in Rio Grande do Sul, understood that there are indications of an affront to the Constitution.

Although the case was opened in Rio Grande do Sul, any decisions taken in the case will have national repercussions.

The decision is based on Article 19 of the Constitution, which says: “It is forbidden for the Union, the States, the Federal District and the Municipalities to establish religious cults or churches, subsidize them, hinder their functioning or maintain with them or their representatives relationships of dependence or alliance, except, in the form of the law, collaboration in the public interest; refusing faith to public documents; creating distinctions between Brazilians or preferences among themselves.”

For the prosecutor, the secular State guarantees the individual the choice of the belief he wants and guarantees the right not to choose any precept of creed or religion.

When opening the investigation, the prosecutor asked for official information from the bodies involved, including:

official statement by the director general of the PRF;

whether spaces are held or made available for holding religious meetings in the public spaces of the Federal Highway Police and what are the rules that support the holding of these meetings;

any administrative procedure that supports the holding of these meetings;

information about the existence of the project entitled “Daily Bread – Public Security”;

details on the rules that support the indicated partnership between the Federal Highway Police Department or another government agency and the aforementioned religious organization Ministério Pão Diário;

the administrative procedure so that other religions or religious orders can present and formalize similar work, within the scope of the Federal Highway Police Department, as well as whether this information is made available to the general public.