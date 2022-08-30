Rare photo of perfect ‘Einstein’s Ring’

Since the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope were released in July, we’ve been surprised every week — whether it’s the details of Jupiter or the depths of the universe. And he has just scored another great goal: two records of an Einstein Ring in a galaxy 12 billion light-years from Earth.

The images were processed and shared by astronomy graduate student “Spaceguy44” on Reddit. He explains that it would be impossible to see it without this optical effect, a rare type of “gravitational lensing”—when another foreground galaxy acts as a powerful magnifying glass, magnifying and distorting the light of those behind it.

The distant galaxy that was magnified is called SPT-S J041839-4751.8. “We wouldn’t be able to see it if it weren’t for the light-curving properties of gravity,” the student wrote. If it weren’t for the effect, she would possibly look like just “a little bubble of light”.

See the ‘Einstein ring’ in detail:

Phenomenon captured by James Webb and processed by astronomer in training Image: JWST/MAST; Spaceguy44/Reddit

“Spaceguy44” highlights that J0418 was “completely deformed into a perfect ring, due to a massive galaxy in the foreground”. This record was made by the telescope’s MIRI (Middle Infrared Instrument) using three different filters (blue, green and red).

The other image, also aligned and colored by the student, became less clear and yellowed. It was captured in another length of light, by James Webb’s NIRCam (Near Infrared Camera).

NIRCam image, in another infrared range Image: JWST/MAST; Spaceguy44/Reddit

Why does it happen?

We call the Einstein Ring the optical effect that makes a very distant galaxy appear enlarged and wrapped in an almost perfect circle, due to the influence of another massive galaxy that is in front of it. In addition to being beautiful, they help us to see the depths of the universe.

It is a very special case of gravitational lensing, which occurs only when the source (the farthest galaxy), the lens (the closest), and the observer (in this case, the James Webb telescope) are precisely aligned at the time of recording. This causes symmetry around it, generating a ring-like structure.

The effect was named after the physicist Albert Einstein, who created the theory of relativity and predicted the existence of gravitational lensing phenomena.