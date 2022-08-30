Read the full decision in which Moraes authorized the operation against Bolsonarista businessmen

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court Alexandre de Moraes suspended this Monday 29 the secrecy of the decision that gave the Federal Police approval to carry out search and seizure warrants against Bolsonarista businessmen who defended, via WhatsApp, a coup d’état in the event of a victory. Lula (PT) in this year’s elections.

According to the order of Moraes, “there is no doubt that the conduct of those investigated indicates the possibility of attacks against Democracy and the Rule of Law, using the modus operandi of mass dissemination schemes on social networks”.

The group’s intention, the minister continues, would be “to harm or expose the independence of the Judiciary, the Rule of Law to Democracy; proving to be essential to adopt measures that clarify the facts investigated, especially in view of the existence of a criminal organization identified in the Inq. 4.874/DF and also in Inq. 4.781/DF, both of my rapporteurship”.

The aforementioned investigations target the dissemination of fraudulent news and threats to authorities and the performance of a “digital militia” against democracy.

According to Moraes, there is a relationship between the conduct of businessmen and the inquiries, “notably because of the great socioeconomic capacity of the investigated group, which reveals the potential for financing illicit digital activities and inciting the practice of undemocratic acts”.

“This scenario, therefore, requires an absolutely proportional reaction from the State, in the sense of guaranteeing the preservation of fundamental rights and guarantees and avoiding possible economic influence in the propagation of anti-democratic ideals and actions.”

Businessmen Luciano Hang (Havan), Meyer Nigri (Tecnisa), Afrânio Barreira Filho (Coco Bambu), Ivan Wrobel (W3 Engenharia), José Isaac Peres (Multiplan), José Koury (Shopping Barra World), Luiz André Tissot (Sierra group) and Marco Aurélio Raymundo (Mormaii).

In addition to search and seizure, Moraes ordered the blocking of businessmen’s accounts on social networks and the breach of bank secrecy.

Read the full decision: