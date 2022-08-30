Rebeca’s past comes to light and reason for abandoning Chiquinho is revealed: “she became that person”

A secret from the past involving Rebeca (Mariana Santos) will eventually come to light in the next chapters of Cara e Coragem. According to information from columnist Carla Bittencourt, from TV Notícias, the public will know that the blonde was left by her mother and raised in an orphanage until she was 18, hence the reason why she abandoned Chiquinho (Guilherme Tavares) as a baby in the plot. by Claudia Souto.

Pat (Paolla Oliveira) will be responsible for bringing this story during a conversation with Moa (Marcelo Serrado). “You know that Rebeca was left by her mother, she ended up leaving her little son with you for years. It’s all connected, right?”will shoot the stunt. “Rebeca became this intransigent person, getting me into trouble, but I know she has been through very tough situations”, he will tell you next.

Then Adélia (Ivone Hoffmann) will comment: “It came to me now so clear the beginning of your relationship with Rebeca. This poor girl had a very difficult life when she was young.”. After that, Mariana Santos’ character will make a point of going after her biological mother, as well as returning to the orphanage where she spent her childhood and pre-adolescence.

“Why do you want to know who left you at the orphanage now, that you’re an adult, is a mother and everything you said”will question the local employee. “Just so I can be a good mother. I too, without realizing it, left my son in a place that I thought was best for him: in his father’s arms. And I left, aunt. Although”will justify the veteran, emotional.

Investigation

It will be, therefore, at this time that Rebeca will learn about the person who left her there, causing Danilo (Ricardo Pereira) to hire a detective to investigate and, thus, discover that the woman is called Célia (Stela Freitas). ), who, in turn, will have a daughter named Fernanda (Bruna Spínola). At the time, a DNA test will be done in order to verify the veracity of the information.