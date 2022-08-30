Resident Evil 4’s camera wasn’t meant to be revolutionary, says Shinji Mikami

Only a handful of games can be considered revolutionary for the video game industry and Resident Evil 4 was one of them.

Capcom’s game is considered one of the greatest titles of all time, for multiple reasons, including its iconic over-the-shoulder third-person camera.

Now, according to game director Shinji Mikami, we learn that this camera was never meant to be revolutionary; the team simply decided that an over-the-shoulder third-person movable camera would work better than the fixed camera angles used in the first three main Resident Evil titles.

“It felt natural, strangely,” Mikami explained. “We weren’t planning to do something groundbreaking, but in the end everyone was saying yes. For us personally, we thought this angle was better. We weren’t trying to do something new or innovative, it wasn’t anything like that.”

Interestingly, the first people to congratulate this new camera was Super Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai.

“He came to check out the game in development and asked, ‘who invented this camera system?’ says Mikami.””Hey, yes, it was me.” “It’s great,” he said. “Wow, really?”, I replied.

It is important to remember that a remake of Resident Evil 4 is scheduled for March 24, 2023 and it is certainly one of the most anticipated games of the coming months.

Source: VGC



