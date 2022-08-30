Retroactive EMERGENCY AID of up to BRL 3 thousand; see if you are entitled

despite the Emergency Aid having ended in October last year, single parents head of single-parent families are entitled to the retroactive value of the program, which can reach R$ 3 thousand. In this way, to find out if you are entitled, just make a query through the dataprev.

The transfers were authorized by the National Congress due to the fact that single parents did not receive the double payments of the Emergency Aid during its term, including between April and August 2020, in which basic installments of R$ 600 were released.

Who is entitled to retroactive Emergency Aid?

Those who meet the following requirements can receive the values:

Being a male head of a single parent family;

be registered in CadUnique until April 2, 2020;

until April 2, 2020; Not having a spouse or partner;

Have registered for Emergency Aid through digital platforms by July 2, 2020, the deadline for registering for the program;

Be registered as a “Responsible Family Member”;

Have received a simple quota of Emergency Aid;

Having people under the age of 18 in the family.

What is the amount of retroactive Emergency Aid?

The value of the retroactive Emergency Aid depends on the amount of installments received by the single parents between April and August 2020. The amounts were defined as follows:

5 months of benefit: amount of R$ 3 thousand;

4 months of benefit: amount of R$ 2.4 thousand

3 months of benefit: amount of R$ 1.8 thousand

2 months of benefit: amount of R$ 1.2 thousand;

1 month of benefit: value of R$ 600.

How do you know if I will receive Retroactive Emergency Aid?

The consultation must be carried out through the Dataprev website, with the login of Gov.br:

Fill in the field with your Individual Taxpayer ID (CPF); With your full name; and With your mother’s full name (or select the “unknown mother” option); Enter your date of birth in the requested field; Select reCAPTCHA to prove you are not a robot; Click on “SEND”.