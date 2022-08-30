Revenue pays the 4th batch of Income Tax this week

Next Wednesday (31), about 4.4 million taxpayers will be granted the release of the 4th batch of the IR refund

Next Wednesday (31), about 4.4 million taxpayers will be awarded more than R$ 6 billion in the release of the 4th batch of income tax refund, according to information from the Federal Revenue.

In this way, all citizens who submitted the Individual Income Tax declaration in 2022 and have not yet received the refund in the first three batches, can now make the consultation. To do this, just access the website of the Federal Revenue and check if the name is among those covered in the 4th batch of the refund.

According to the Federal Revenue, the consultation for residual lots was also released. In these lots, they receive taxpayers who have fallen into the fine mesh, but have already settled their accounts. Thus, the consultation can also be carried out through the official website of the Federal Revenue Service.

How to check the Income Tax refund?

The release of batch queries normally takes place one week before deposits. Thus, to check whether the refund is available, the taxpayer must perform the following steps:

It is also possible to carry out the consultation through the Federal Revenue app (available for Android and iOS).

payments

Payments are made directly to the bank account informed in the income tax return. This year, taxpayers will be able to receive the refund via Pix. However, credit in this category will only be made for a Pix key equal to the CPF of the holder of the declaration. Random key, email or phone will not be accepted.

If the credit is not carried out, for some reason, the amount will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, to reschedule the credit of the amounts, just access the BB portal or contact the bank’s relationship center, by numbers 4004-0001 for capital, 0800-729-0001 for other locations or 0800-729-0088, special telephone exclusively for people with hearing impairment.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com