Riachuelo has 277 new opportunities!

Estimated reading time: two minutes

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

If you are looking for an opportunity to enter the job market, or maybe change your area, pay attention! Riachuelo has almost 300 new vacancies open to work in one of the largest retailers in the country. In all, there are 277 professionals who will occupy positions in areas such as commercial, sales, marketing and others. So, to find out more, check it out below!

Riachuelo has 277 job openings

In this way, you will be able to work in positions in Riachuelo stores in different parts of the country. However, the highlights go to the states of São Paulo, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and Goiás.

Among the available positions, there are job openings for sales supervisor, salesperson, commercial and service manager, cashier, store and installment plan assistant, store manager, inventory and stockist assistant, merchandising leader, among other opportunities. .

In addition to an attractive salary and in line with the market, Riachuelo also states that professionals will have different benefits. These include dental care, commissions, profit sharing, on-site meal, food and meal vouchers, as well as transportation vouchers.

Finally, if you are interested in any of the vacancies published, know that it is easy to apply. Just access the Riachuelo portal on InfoJobs, a platform specialized in the search for new talent. Access the website, filter the available options according to what you are looking for, and click on “Register free resume”. The entire process takes place quickly, and you can apply for one of the vacancies in just a few minutes. Good luck!

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com