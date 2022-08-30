Richarlyson, from Globo, pays BRL 12,000 to goalkeeper after conviction for offense – 08/30/2022

Former player Richarlyson, now a Globo commentator, paid R$12,000 in compensation to former goalkeeper Jefferson Carvalhal da Silva after being sentenced by the courts.

In July 2021, in an interview with the program “Arena SBT”, the former athlete said, without naming names, that, in 2003, the Fortaleza goalkeeper had accepted a cash incentive to lose a game to Ponte-Preta.

At the time, Richarlyson defended the Ceará club, which, due to the defeat in that match, was relegated to the second division of the Brazilian championship.

“I’ve had a situation where there was a black bag. Our goalkeeper delivered the game. He was at Fortaleza. It had already occurred that there would be a black bag, but no one knew the player. He arrived at the game, I swear to God, the guy kicked behind the midfield. The goalkeeper gave it to the attacker, who was alone. After a long time, we knew it was him”, he declared.

Jefferson, Fortaleza’s goalkeeper in that match, said the statement was false, called Richarlyson “irresponsible” and sued his former clubmate for R$40 ml.

“It was a real disrespect, with the evident intention of humiliating the goalkeeper publicly, demeaning his work, without just reason”, said his lawyer to the Justice.

In the defense presented in the lawsuit, Richarlyson said that reports in 2003 blamed the goalkeeper for the relegation and that, in the interview, he limited himself to mentioning “what was said at the time”.

“It wasn’t Richarlyson who made him such attributions, not in 2003, not now”, declared the defense of the former athlete to Justice.

Judge José Domingues Moreira stated in the decision that Richarlyson had hurt the former goalkeeper’s honor by making the statement “without proof”. “The right to freedom of expression is limited by the truth”, declared the magistrate in the sentence.

Richarlyson did not appeal the decision.

As he did not pay the compensation within the prescribed period, he had the amounts blocked in his bank accounts.

Last Friday, the Globo commentator transferred the R$12,000, which includes interest, monetary correction and the attorney’s fees for the former goalkeeper.