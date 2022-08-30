Rio confirms death of 33-year-old man from monkeypox, second death in Brazil – News

A 33-year-old man with comorbidities who was admitted to a hospital in Campos dos Goytacazes became the first victim to die of monkeypox in the state of Rio de Janeiro, the State Department of Health reported on Monday, confirming the second death in the country from the disease.

“He had low immunity and comorbidities, which worsened the condition of monkeypox (or monkeypox). The patient had complications and had to be transferred to the ICU bed on the 19th. The death happened on the morning of this Monday”, said the secretary in a note.

The Health Department of the city of Campos is monitoring people who have had contact with the patient and, so far, none of them have shown signs or symptoms of infection with the virus, according to the state ministry.

On July 29, Brazil recorded its first death from monkeypox, also known as monkeypox, of a patient who was admitted to a hospital in Minas Gerais, also with comorbidities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the disease a global health emergency, its highest alert level. The disease, which spreads through close contact with an infected individual and the pus-filled sores common to the disease, is rarely lethal.

In Brazil, 2,131 confirmed cases of the disease have been registered so far, 1,578 of them in São Paulo alone.

