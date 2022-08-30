Rio de Janeiro has death of monkeypox patient

The State of Rio de Janeiro recorded its first death from monkeypox (monkeypox). The 33-year-old victim was admitted to Hospital Ferreira Machado, in Campos dos Goytacazes, in Norte Fluminense.

According to the Municipal Health Department, the patient had low immunity and comorbidities, which worsened. He spent 10 days in the ICU after complications.

The Municipal Secretary stated that it is monitoring all the people who had direct contact with the victim and, so far, none of them showed symptoms of monkeypox infection.

Credit: Disclosure/NiaidMonkeypox causes second death in Brazil

This is the second death from the disease in Brazil. The first was in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, on the 28th of July. The 41-year-old man was treated for lymphoma, cancer of the lymphatic system and had low immunity and comorbidities, which aggravate the disease.

Worldwide, the current outbreak has caused 12 deaths from the virus, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Situation in Brazil

Brazil reports 4,472 confirmed cases of monkeypox, according to the Ministry of Health.

Most cases are concentrated in the state of São Paulo, with 2,788 confirmations. Then appear Rio de Janeiro (578), Minas Gerais (253), Goiás (189), Federal District (168), Paraná (118), Santa Catarina (78), , Rio Grande do Sul (77), Ceará (47). ), Bahia (44), Pernambuco (24), Mato Grosso (20), Amazonas (19), Rio Grande do Norte (18), Mato Grosso do Sul (16), Pará (12), Espírito Santo (11), Piauí (3), Tocantins (2), Alagoas (2), Maranhão (2), Acre (1), Paraíba (1) and Roraima (1).

Symptoms

The WHO noted that the vast majority of cases have presented with a rash, in addition to fever, fatigue, muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, sore throat or headache.

But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) draws attention to a different presentation of the disease in recent cases.

Before, these lesions appeared spread throughout the body and in large numbers, now this has not happened in all cases. Instead, some people diagnosed with monkeypox are showing a single spot or blister.

Other patients develop a localized rash, often around the genitals or anus, before experiencing any flu-like symptoms. “And some didn’t even develop these flu-like symptoms,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky said in a press release.

According to the CDC, many also did not have swollen lymph nodes, which is a standard symptom of monkeypox.

Newborns, children, pregnant women and people with immune deficiencies may be at risk for more severe symptoms and, in rare cases, death.